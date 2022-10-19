 large image

How to enable Guided Frame on the Pixel 7 Pro

Here is how you can enable Guided Frame on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google has been putting a lot more focus on its accessibility features for its latest devices. The Pixel 6 Series introduced Real Tone which aims to better capture various skin tones, especially darker skin tones, realistically in photos and videos taken on the device.

And with the release of the Pixel 7 Series, Google has introduced Guided Frame. This feature has been developed for those who are vision impaired and/or blind. It uses automated verbal commands to help users centre their faces for a selfie, ensuring that the person in the frame is in focus and facing the right direction.

If you want to learn how you can set up Guided Frame on your Pixel 7, make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Click on Accessibility
  3. Press TalkBack
  4. Turn on TalkBack
  5. Go to the Camera app
  6. Click on the front camera button
  7. Take your picture following the instructions

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Unlock your device and go to Settings.Settings page on pixel

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Accessibility

    Click on the button called Accessibility.Accessibility button on Pixel

  3. Step
    3

    Press TalkBack

    From the Accessibility menu, click on the button called TalkBack.TalkBack button on Pixel

  4. Step
    4

    Turn on TalkBack

    Turn on the TalkBack feature. You can turn it back off at any time. The TalkBack button

  5. Step
    5

    Go to the Camera app

    Leave Settings and go to the Camera app.Camera app on Pixel

  6. Step
    6

    Click on the front camera button

    Make sure that the camera is facing towards you by clicking on the front camera button.The front camera button

  7. Step
    7

    Take your picture following the instructions

    At this stage, you will hear the automated voice explaining the best way to take a selfie. Follow the verbal instructions to take your photo, you don’t need to worry about clicking the shutter button, as the device will do that for you once it has decided that you are in frame. Guided Frame on Pixel

Troubleshooting

Does Guided Frame take the photo for you?

Yes, the Pixel 7 series will ensure that the photo is taken for you once you have followed the automated verbal instructions, ensuring that your picture is in focus and that you are properly in the frame.

