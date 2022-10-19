How to enable Guided Frame on the Pixel 7 Pro

Here is how you can enable Guided Frame on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google has been putting a lot more focus on its accessibility features for its latest devices. The Pixel 6 Series introduced Real Tone which aims to better capture various skin tones, especially darker skin tones, realistically in photos and videos taken on the device.

And with the release of the Pixel 7 Series, Google has introduced Guided Frame. This feature has been developed for those who are vision impaired and/or blind. It uses automated verbal commands to help users centre their faces for a selfie, ensuring that the person in the frame is in focus and facing the right direction.

If you want to learn how you can set up Guided Frame on your Pixel 7, make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Go to Settings Click on Accessibility Press TalkBack Turn on TalkBack Go to the Camera app Click on the front camera button Take your picture following the instructions