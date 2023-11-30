How to turn on compact mode on the Xbox app

PC gaming handhelds have taken off in the last couple of years and their prevalence shows no sign of slowing down. For the Windows variety, simplicity is a key criticism and Microsoft is trying to address it with the new compact mode for the Xbox app.

So, this new compact mode is far from revolutionary so don’t expect it to change your mind on Windows PC gaming handhelds if you already have qualms. The new mode simply makes the Xbox app easier to use with handheld devices but it goes no way towards making the whole Windows gaming experience easier. You’ll still want to stick with your Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED.

Nevertheless, this is a nice addition that you can now access across Windows handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and more. Here’s how to turn it on.

What you’ll need:

A Windows PC gaming handheld

The Xbox app

The Short Version

Turn on your Windows handheld

Open the Xbox app

Select your username

Toggle compact mode

Navigate the new handheld-friendly interface