Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn on compact mode on the Xbox app

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

PC gaming handhelds have taken off in the last couple of years and their prevalence shows no sign of slowing down. For the Windows variety, simplicity is a key criticism and Microsoft is trying to address it with the new compact mode for the Xbox app.

So, this new compact mode is far from revolutionary so don’t expect it to change your mind on Windows PC gaming handhelds if you already have qualms. The new mode simply makes the Xbox app easier to use with handheld devices but it goes no way towards making the whole Windows gaming experience easier. You’ll still want to stick with your Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED.

Nevertheless, this is a nice addition that you can now access across Windows handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and more. Here’s how to turn it on.

What you’ll need:

  • A Windows PC gaming handheld
  • The Xbox app

The Short Version

  • Turn on your Windows handheld
  • Open the Xbox app
  • Select your username
  • Toggle compact mode
  • Navigate the new handheld-friendly interface

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on your Windows handheld

    Whether you’ve got an Asus, Lenovo or something else, load up Windows on your handheld.Compact Mode on Xbox app

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Xbox app

    You may already have it on your desktop or taskbar but, if not, search for it in the Start menu.Compact Mode on Xbox app

  3. Step
    3

    Select your username

    Click on your username in the top left corner to open a drop-down menu.Compact Mode on Xbox app

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle compact mode

    Click the toggle to the right of compact mode to turn it on.Compact Mode on Xbox app

  5. Step
    5

    You can now see compact mode, which sizes down the left-hand-side menu to offer a wider handheld-friendly page.Compact Mode on Xbox app

You might like…

How to turn off Double Tap on Apple Watch Series 9

How to turn off Double Tap on Apple Watch Series 9

Max Parker 1 hour ago
How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

Hannah Davies 19 hours ago
How to use iMessage on Android

How to use iMessage on Android

Lewis Painter 19 hours ago
How to get Apple Music Replay 2023

How to get Apple Music Replay 2023

Max Parker 2 days ago
How to factory reset your Samsung phone

How to factory reset your Samsung phone

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
How to enable Battery Saver Mode on Quest 3

How to enable Battery Saver Mode on Quest 3

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.