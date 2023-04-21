How to turn off Active Status on Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular messaging platforms on the market, with the service being owned by the company Meta.

Messenger allows its users to connect with any friends they have on the social network Facebook. It has a plethora of uses, but you may prefer to engage with the messaging platform without wanting everyone to see it.

We’ve already gone over how to turn off your active status on Facebook itself, but today we’re going to tackle how to turn it off on Facebook Messenger. Once you disable active status, friends will not be able to see when you were last active, but you also won’t be able to see when they were last active.

If you’re interested in turning off your active status, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to break it down in this simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

A Facebook account

The Short Version

Open up Facebook Messenger

Click on the hamburger menu

Tap on Settings

Go to Active Status

Tap on the Active Status button