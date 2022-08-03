 large image

How to turn off active status on Facebook

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to turn off active status on your Facebook account.

Facebook is one of the most popular social media sites in the world, with almost three billion users on the platform.

However, since almost everyone you know will likely be on the platform it can feel overwhelming to keep track of all your messages and notifications. And that can be awkward, especially if people know that you’re active on the platform but not interacting.

Thankfully, there is a way for you to browse the platform without all your friends knowing you’re online. This can be ideal for privacy and to lessen any anxiety about ignoring a couple of messages.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to turn off your active status on Facebook.

  • Open Facebook
  • Click on the Menu button
  • Scroll down and click on Active Status
  • Click on the button
  • Press Turn off

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook

    Log into your Facebook account to start the process. Homescreen of facebook on iphone

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Menu button

    From the navigation menu at the bottom of the screen, click on the Menu button. It is a hamburger-styled menu and it sits on the right-most side of the menu.The menu area in facebook on ios

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down and click on Active Status

    Once in the Menu, scroll down and find the button that says Active Status. It sits under the Audience and Visibility subsection.The active status setting in facebook

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the button

    On the Active Status page, you will be presented with a blue button. Click on the button to turn off your active status. Active status button on facebook

  5. Step
    5

    Press Turn off

    Clicking on the button will bring up a new pop-up. To confirm your choice click on the Turn off button. You can turn the active status setting back on at any stage you want. The turn of active status button on facebook

FAQs

Will my friends know if I have turned off active status on Facebook?

There will be no indication of if you turn off active status to your friends on Facebook, although it may still show that you have been active if you have active status turned on on platforms like Facebook Messenger.

