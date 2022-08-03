How to turn off active status on Facebook

Here is the simplest way to turn off active status on your Facebook account.

Facebook is one of the most popular social media sites in the world, with almost three billion users on the platform.

However, since almost everyone you know will likely be on the platform it can feel overwhelming to keep track of all your messages and notifications. And that can be awkward, especially if people know that you’re active on the platform but not interacting.

Thankfully, there is a way for you to browse the platform without all your friends knowing you’re online. This can be ideal for privacy and to lessen any anxiety about ignoring a couple of messages.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to turn off your active status on Facebook.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

Step

1 Open Facebook Log into your Facebook account to start the process. Step

2 Click on the Menu button From the navigation menu at the bottom of the screen, click on the Menu button. It is a hamburger-styled menu and it sits on the right-most side of the menu. Step

3 Scroll down and click on Active Status Once in the Menu, scroll down and find the button that says Active Status. It sits under the Audience and Visibility subsection. Step

4 Click on the button On the Active Status page, you will be presented with a blue button. Click on the button to turn off your active status. Step

5 Press Turn off Clicking on the button will bring up a new pop-up. To confirm your choice click on the Turn off button. You can turn the active status setting back on at any stage you want.