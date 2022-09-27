 large image

How to turn a PS4 controller off

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to turn off your PS4 controller.

The Sony series of PlayStations are some of the most popular consoles ever made, coming up as solid rivals against Microsoft’s Xbox Series and the Nintendo Switch.

And anyone that hasn’t yet upgraded to the next-generation PS5 may still be using the PS4, alongside the PS4 controller. While not as intuitive as the DualSense controllers that came with the latest Sony console, the PS4 controllers are sturdy and reliable.

However, one of the most annoying aspects of a gaming controller can be how quickly it runs out of battery, which can be detrimental in a boss battle. To help preserve as much battery life as possible, we recommend that you turn off your controllers whenever you’re not using them and charge them when your PS4 notifies you that they’re on their last leg.

Keep reading to find the quickest ways to turn off your PS4 controllers.

What you’ll need: 

  • A PS4
  • A PS4 controller
  • A TV or monitor

The Short Version 

  • Hold down on the PS button on the controller for 10 seconds
  • OR Hold the PS button down until the Quick Menu appears
  • Press Sounds/Devices
  • Click Turn Off Device
  • Choose the controller you want to turn off

  1. Step
    1

    Hold down on the PS button on the controller for 10 seconds

    The PS button is in the middle of the controller, between the two analogue sticks. Hold down on this button for around 10 seconds to turn it off completely. We recommend that you put the PS4 controller away once it’s no longer being used as if you click on the PS button again while it is off, the controller will turn back on. The PS button on the PS4 controller

  2. Step
    2

    OR Hold the PS button down until the Quick Menu appears

    If you want a different method for turning off your PS4 controller, simply hold down on the same PS button for a few seconds until the Quick Menu appears. The PS button on the PS4 controller

  3. Step
    3

    Press Sounds/Devices

    Click on the button that says Sounds/Devices.Quick Menu button from PS button

  4. Step
    4

    Click Turn Off Device

    Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and click the button that says Turn Off Device. We recommend once you turn off the controller you put it away and on charge so that it does not automatically turn back on. Scroll down and click turn off

  5. Step
    5

    Choose the controller you want to turn off

    Click on the controller that you want to turn off, it will only show one option if you only have one controller connected. We recommend once you turn off the controller you put it away and put it on charge so that it does not automatically turn back on. Turn off Dualshock 4

Troubleshooting

Can I use a PS4 controller on the PS5?

A PS4 controller can be used with the PS5, although it can only be used on PS4 games on the PS5. If you are trying to use a PS4 controller on a PS5 exclusive, like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, then it will not work.

