How to turn a PS4 controller off

Here is the easiest way to turn off your PS4 controller.

The Sony series of PlayStations are some of the most popular consoles ever made, coming up as solid rivals against Microsoft’s Xbox Series and the Nintendo Switch.

And anyone that hasn’t yet upgraded to the next-generation PS5 may still be using the PS4, alongside the PS4 controller. While not as intuitive as the DualSense controllers that came with the latest Sony console, the PS4 controllers are sturdy and reliable.

However, one of the most annoying aspects of a gaming controller can be how quickly it runs out of battery, which can be detrimental in a boss battle. To help preserve as much battery life as possible, we recommend that you turn off your controllers whenever you’re not using them and charge them when your PS4 notifies you that they’re on their last leg.

Keep reading to find the quickest ways to turn off your PS4 controllers.

What you’ll need:

A PS4

A PS4 controller

A TV or monitor

The Short Version

Hold down on the PS button on the controller for 10 seconds

OR Hold the PS button down until the Quick Menu appears

Press Sounds/Devices

Click Turn Off Device

Choose the controller you want to turn off