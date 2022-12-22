How to turn a PS5 on
Here is how you can jump into the gaming world with a PS5 console.
The Sony PS5 console is still one of the most popular consoles on the market, with over 5.7 million units sold since April 2022, and even more in its first year on the market.
While it might seem like a simple action at first, you will want to make sure that you know how to turn your console on. Read on to find out the easiest way to turn on your PS5 console, so you can start gaming right away.
What you’ll need:
The Short Version
- Press the power button on the PS5 console
- Alternative: Press the PS button on your DualSense controller
Step
1
Press the power button on the PS5 console
Once your PS5 has been plugged into an outlet and into a monitor or TV, you can turn it on. Unless you have a digital version of the console, it will have two buttons.
If your PS5 is in the upright position, click on the lowest button, and if your console is in the horizontal position, click the leftmost button to turn it on. If you own a digital-only version of the PS5, the one button on the console is the power button, so click that to turn it on.
Step
2
Alternative: Press the PS button on your DualSense controller
The easiest way to turn on your PS5 console is to press the PS button in the middle of the DualSense controller. This will wake up your PS5 and it will start up as normal.
It’s important to note that you can only use this method after you have already set up your PS5 and DualSense controllers. If you are unboxing your PS5 for the first time, follow step one instead.
Troubleshooting
If your PS5 is in Rest Mode, it can be turned on via the PS App, provided it is already linked to your account.