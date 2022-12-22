How to turn a PS5 on

Here is how you can jump into the gaming world with a PS5 console.

The Sony PS5 console is still one of the most popular consoles on the market, with over 5.7 million units sold since April 2022, and even more in its first year on the market.

While it might seem like a simple action at first, you will want to make sure that you know how to turn your console on. Read on to find out the easiest way to turn on your PS5 console, so you can start gaming right away.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

A connected DualSense controller

The Short Version

Press the power button on the PS5 console

Alternative: Press the PS button on your DualSense controller