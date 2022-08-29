How to share play on the PS4

Here is how you can share play games on the PS4 in just a few simple steps.

Share Play is a fantatsic feature on the PS4, allowing you to game with friends as if you’re in the same room as each other. This means that you can play a game of FIFA 22 with a friend no matter where you are, giving gamers even more opportunities to try out new titles with friends and family.

It is important to note that for this to work both you and whoever you want to game with will need a PS Plus Premium membership, which you can learn more about by clicking on the link prior. If your friend doesn’t have a PS Plus Premium membership they will not be able to play the game with you, although they will be able to watch.

Plus, share play does have a capped time of 60-minutes, though there is nothing stopping players from joining share play again once their time runs out.

If you want to know how you can share play with your friends, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

We used a PS4 with a PS Plus Premium membership

The Short Version

Log into your PS4 account

Click on Party

Press Start Party

Click Closed Party

Choose who you want to be in your party

Open up the game you want to play

Press the Share button on your PS4 controller

Click Start Share Play

Play along with your friends