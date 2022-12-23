How to eject a PS5 disc

The PS5 has only grown in popularity since it was released back in 2020, selling over 25 million units over its lifetime thus far.

Despite its massive popularity, not everyone will be familiar with how a console like this functions, and you may find yourself unsure of how to engage in simple actions like turning the console on or ejecting a disc.

We’re here to run you through some of the simple PS5 commands so you can jump straight into a new game. If you want to know how to eject a disc from a PS5, make sure you keep reading.

It’s important to note that this method will only work with the traditional PS5, as if you own a Digital Edition PS5, you will not have a disc drive to interact with as it only supports digital games.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

A PS5 or PS4 game disc

The Short Version

Press the Eject button Remove the disc