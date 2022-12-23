 large image

How to eject a PS5 disc

The PS5 has only grown in popularity since it was released back in 2020, selling over 25 million units over its lifetime thus far.

Despite its massive popularity, not everyone will be familiar with how a console like this functions, and you may find yourself unsure of how to engage in simple actions like turning the console on or ejecting a disc.

We’re here to run you through some of the simple PS5 commands so you can jump straight into a new game. If you want to know how to eject a disc from a PS5, make sure you keep reading.

It’s important to note that this method will only work with the traditional PS5, as if you own a Digital Edition PS5, you will not have a disc drive to interact with as it only supports digital games.

What you’ll need: 

  • A PS5
  • A PS5 or PS4 game disc

The Short Version 

  1. Press the Eject button
  2. Remove the disc

  1. Step
    1

    Press the Eject button

    Make sure your PS5 console is turned on already. Find the Eject button and press it. If your PS5 is in the upright position, the Eject button will be above the power button, if your PS5 is in the horizontal position, it will be the rightmost button. Press the eject button (right by the power button) to initiate the eject process

  2. Step
    2

    Remove the disc

    The disc will be ejected from the machine once you press the Eject button. Once it has been ejected, you can gently remove it. After pressing the eject button, your disc will be ejected from the PS5 console

Troubleshooting

Does the PS5 accept DVDs/Blu-ray discs?

Yes, the PS5 does support both DVDs and Blu-ray discs, and they can be used with the same disc port you would for PS5 games.

Does the Digital Edition PS5 have a disc drive?

No, the Digital Edition PS5 does not have a disc drive and is not capable of reading discs of any kind, meaning that you will need to download a game to play it.

