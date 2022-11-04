 large image

How to stream PS5 games to an iPhone and iPad

Here is how you can stream PS5 games to an iPad or iPhone.

The PS5 is one of the most popular consoles on the market, and it looks like Sony has been working hard to ensure that you can play PS5 games on more than just the iconic console.

Thankfully, users are now able to stream games from an iPad or iPhone, all you need to do is download a free app and ensure that you have a reliable internet connection.

If you want to learn how you can stream games from your PS5 to your iPhone, make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking down the process step by step.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPad/iPhone
  • The PS Remote Play app
  • A PS5
  • A reliable internet connection

The Short Version 

  • Go to the App Store
  • Search for PS Remote Play
  • Download the app
  • Open the app
  • Go to Settings on your PS5
  • Go to System
  • Click on Remote Play
  • Enable Remote Play
  • Choose PS5 on the app
  • Wait for the devices to connect
  • Pick the game you want to play
  • Play it via your iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the App Store

    Unlock your device and go to the App Store. App Store on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Search for PS Remote Play

    Within the App Store, go to the search tab and type in PS Remote Play.PS Remote Play search

  3. Step
    3

    Download the app

    Download the PS Remote Play app. It is free to download. PS Remote Play app

  4. Step
    4

    Open the app

    Go into the PS Remote app.The PS Remote Play app

  5. Step
    5

    Go to Settings on your PS5

    Now, make sure your PS5 is turned on and connected to the internet. To start the process, go to Settings. The Settings button on PS5

  6. Step
    6

    Go to System

    From Settings click on the System option.System button on PS5

  7. Step
    7

    Click on Remote Play

    Scroll down and click on Remote Play.Remote Play on PS5

  8. Step
    8

    Enable Remote Play

    Make sure Remote Play is turned on. You can turn it off at any time.Turn on Remote Play

  9. Step
    9

    Choose PS5 on the app

    Now, turn back to your iPhone to continue the process. Click on the PS5 option.Click the PS5 option

  10. Step
    10

    Wait for the devices to connect

    Wait for your iPhone and PS5 to connect. This may take a few minutes, and it will take longer if you don’t have a steady internet connection.Wait to connect to PS5

  11. Step
    11

    Pick the game you want to play

    Once the devices have connected, your PS5 display should be visible on your iPhone. Navigate back to the Home page and choose the game that you want to stream. Choose a PS5 game to play

  12. Step
    12

    Play it via your iPhone

    Once you have pressed X and entered the game, you will be able to stream and play it from your iPhone. The experience will be more fluid and enjoyable if you have a stable and strong internet connection. Start playing the game

Troubleshooting

Can I stream to my PS4 via an iPhone?

Yes, the PS Remote Play app supports streaming from both the PS5 and PS4.

Does my internet need to be good to stream games?

Yes, for a fluid experience you will need a good internet connection. Sony recommends at least 5Mbpss to play and at least 15Mbps for a high-speed and stable connection. This can be achieved via Wi-Fi or mobile data.

