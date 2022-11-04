How to stream PS5 games to an iPhone and iPad

Here is how you can stream PS5 games to an iPad or iPhone.

The PS5 is one of the most popular consoles on the market, and it looks like Sony has been working hard to ensure that you can play PS5 games on more than just the iconic console.

Thankfully, users are now able to stream games from an iPad or iPhone, all you need to do is download a free app and ensure that you have a reliable internet connection.

If you want to learn how you can stream games from your PS5 to your iPhone, make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking down the process step by step.

What you’ll need:

An iPad/iPhone

The PS Remote Play app

A PS5

A reliable internet connection

The Short Version

Go to the App Store

Search for PS Remote Play

Download the app

Open the app

Go to Settings on your PS5

Go to System

Click on Remote Play

Enable Remote Play

Choose PS5 on the app

Wait for the devices to connect

Pick the game you want to play

Play it via your iPhone