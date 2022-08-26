How to change your PS4 name

Here is the simplest way to change your name on the PS4.

Anyone who owns a PS4 account may remember the first time they were prompted to create their very own Online ID, the name that friends and family can find you by on the platform.

As with many things, however, you may decide that the username you chose all those years ago doesn’t quite reflect you anymore. Whether it’s a show you’re no longer into or you just want to change up the name you’ve been sporting for all these years, changing your Online ID is easier than you may think.

It is important to note that while the first name change is free, you will have to pay a small fee of £7.99 each time you want to change your Online ID after that, so you might want to think long and hard about what you want your new name to me.

Keep reading to find out how you can change your Online ID in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

a PS4

The Short Version

Log into your PS4 account

Click on Settings

Click on Account Management

Click on Account Information

Press Profile

Click on Online ID

Press I Accept

Press Continue

Enter your email and password

Choose your new name and press Confirm