 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to reset your PS4

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to reset your PS4 console.

While the PS4 is one of the most popular consoles available right now, you may find that yours is running into more issues in its older age.

Whether that be glitching, shutting down or struggling to run games, it can be beneficial to do a factory reset of your device to try and get it back up to speed again.

It’s important to note that resetting your PS4 will erase all of your data and personal information, so it’s very important that you back up your PS4 before resetting it if you want to keep all of your data.

If you want to know how you can reset your PS4 in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Log into your PS4 account
  • Click on Settings
  • Click on Initialisation
  • Click on Initialise PS4
  • Choose Full
  • Click Initialise

  1. Step
    1

    Log into your PS4 account

    Turn on your PS4 and log into your account to start the process.PS4 homescreen

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Settings

    Click on the Settings button from the menu.Settings button on PS4

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Initialisation

    Scroll down to the bottom of the settings page and click on the button called Initialisation. Reset PS4 button

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Initialise PS4

    Click on Initialise PS4.Initailise PS4

  5. Step
    5

    Choose Full

    Out of the two options, click Full. Full will be a complete reset of your device, so make sure that you have saved and backed up your data beforehand.Full reset option

  6. Step
    6

    Click Initialise

    Click Initialise, your PS4 will start to reset itself now.

Troubleshooting

Will resetting my PS4 delete all of my personal data?

Yes, when you reset your PS4 it will wipe all of your personal data and information, meaning that you will need to make sure that you back up your device beforehand.

You might like…

How to change your PS4 name

How to change your PS4 name

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
How to pair a PS4 controller to your PS4

How to pair a PS4 controller to your PS4

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
How to set up a primary PS4

How to set up a primary PS4

Gemma Ryles 9 hours ago
How to change the graphics settings on PS5

How to change the graphics settings on PS5

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.