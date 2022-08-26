How to reset your PS4
Here is the easiest way to reset your PS4 console.
While the PS4 is one of the most popular consoles available right now, you may find that yours is running into more issues in its older age.
Whether that be glitching, shutting down or struggling to run games, it can be beneficial to do a factory reset of your device to try and get it back up to speed again.
It’s important to note that resetting your PS4 will erase all of your data and personal information, so it’s very important that you back up your PS4 before resetting it if you want to keep all of your data.
If you want to know how you can reset your PS4 in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.
What you’ll need:
- We used a PS4
The Short Version
- Log into your PS4 account
- Click on Settings
- Click on Initialisation
- Click on Initialise PS4
- Choose Full
- Click Initialise
Step
1
Log into your PS4 account
Turn on your PS4 and log into your account to start the process.
Step
2
Click on Settings
Click on the Settings button from the menu.
Step
3
Click on Initialisation
Scroll down to the bottom of the settings page and click on the button called Initialisation.
Step
4
Click on Initialise PS4
Click on Initialise PS4.
Step
5
Choose Full
Out of the two options, click Full. Full will be a complete reset of your device, so make sure that you have saved and backed up your data beforehand.
Step
6
Click Initialise
Click Initialise, your PS4 will start to reset itself now.
Troubleshooting
Yes, when you reset your PS4 it will wipe all of your personal data and information, meaning that you will need to make sure that you back up your device beforehand.