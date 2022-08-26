How to reset your PS4

Here is the easiest way to reset your PS4 console.

While the PS4 is one of the most popular consoles available right now, you may find that yours is running into more issues in its older age.

Whether that be glitching, shutting down or struggling to run games, it can be beneficial to do a factory reset of your device to try and get it back up to speed again.

It’s important to note that resetting your PS4 will erase all of your data and personal information, so it’s very important that you back up your PS4 before resetting it if you want to keep all of your data.

If you want to know how you can reset your PS4 in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

We used a PS4

The Short Version

Log into your PS4 account

Click on Settings

Click on Initialisation

Click on Initialise PS4

Choose Full

Click Initialise