 large image

How to take macro photos with the Pixel 7 Pro

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have come with upgraded cameras when compared to their predecessor, the Pixel 6 Series.

One of the camera features of the Pixel 7 Series is the ability to take macro photos. Macro photos refer to pictures that are taken extremely close up, meaning that you can capture even more detail from an object.

It’s important to note that there is not a macro button on the Pixel 7 Series at the time of writing, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t take macro photos.

Read on to find out how to take macro photos in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro phone

The Short Version 

  1. Open the camera
  2. Find the object you want to take a photo of
  3. Focus on the object
  4. Choose the 2x zoom option
  5. Choose the 5x zoom option
  6. Check your macro picture

  1. Step
    1

    Open the camera

    Unlock your Pixel smartphone and open up the Camera.Camera app on Pixel

  2. Step
    2

    Find the object you want to take a photo of

    Pick an object that you want to take a picture of.Photo taken on Pixel 7 Pro

  3. Step
    3

    Focus on the object

    Focus on the object. You may need to tap on the screen to make sure the image is in focus. Object taken on Pixel 7 Pro

  4. Step
    4

    Chose the 2x zoom option

    If you want to take a macro picture, click on the 2x zoom button. It is a small button under the shutter. You may also find that physically getting closer to the object automatically changes the optical zoom. However, if this does not work, you can click the button instead. 2x zoom on Pixel 7 Pro

  5. Step
    5

    Choose the 5x zoom

    If you want to take a macro picture with even more close-up detail, click on the 5x zoom option. In the same vein as before, you can manually move closer to the object and see if the camera automatically refocuses, but we found it was easier to click on the 5x zoom and work from there. You may need to tap on the image to make sure it stays in focus. 5x zoom on Pixel 7 Pro

  6. Step
    6

    Check our macro picture

    Go into your photos to check on your macro picture. Object taken on 5x zoom on Pixel 7 Pro

Troubleshooting

Is there a macro button?

There is no macro button within the Pixel 7 Pro camera at the time of writing. However, you can use the zoom buttons below the shutter, and the device should automatically choose the best zoom option for you when you get close to an object.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

