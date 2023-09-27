How to shoot Log footage on the iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro and larger iPhone 15 Pro Max series of phones come with numerous camera highlights, including the ability to shoot in Log.

Great if you want to shoot footage and then colour-grade it afterwards, the iPhone 15 Pro is the first model of Apple’s flagship phone series to support the format.

This is a feature best left turned off unless you’re planning on grading the footage, as regular Log video looks grey and flat. It’s not on by default, but enabling it is easy if you follow the steps below.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Short Version

Unlock the phone

Open Settings

Scroll down to Camera

Tap Formats

Ensure ProRes is enabled

Tap ProRes Encoding

Select Log

Enable inside the Camera app

Forget the iPhone 15, the 14 Pro Max is finally on the cheap Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max on a 24-month contract for just £43.99 per month with £159 upfront, complete with unlimited calls and texts, and 100GB of 5G data. Mobiles.co.uk

£159 upfront

£43.99 per month View Deal