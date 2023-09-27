Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to shoot Log footage on the iPhone 15 Pro

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The iPhone 15 Pro and larger iPhone 15 Pro Max series of phones come with numerous camera highlights, including the ability to shoot in Log.

Great if you want to shoot footage and then colour-grade it afterwards, the iPhone 15 Pro is the first model of Apple’s flagship phone series to support the format.

This is a feature best left turned off unless you’re planning on grading the footage, as regular Log video looks grey and flat. It’s not on by default, but enabling it is easy if you follow the steps below.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Short Version 

  • Unlock the phone
  • Open Settings
  • Scroll down to Camera
  • Tap Formats
  • Ensure ProRes is enabled
  • Tap ProRes Encoding
  • Select Log
  • Enable inside the Camera app
  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the phone

    To begin, unlock the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Note – this will not work with the regular iPhone 15, nor the older Pro or Pro Max models.Action Button Lock Screen

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings

    Find and select the Settings app. This is the app with an icon that looks like a cog and you can see it in the image below. Action Button Home Screen

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to Camera

    Once you’re in Settings, scroll down to Camera and tap it. Choose Camera option

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Formats

    Next, scroll down to the option labelled Formats and tap it. select Formats iPhone 15 Pro

  5. Step
    5

    Ensure ProRes is enabled

    Before you enable Log, you’ll need to make sure ProRes is enabled. This should be on by default, but if not toggle the Apple ProRes option so that it’s green.ensure ProRes is selected

  6. Step
    6

    Tap ProRes Encoding

    Under the Apple ProRes option there’s another option called ProRes Encoding. Tap this and you’ll be taken to another menu.ensure ProRes is selected

  7. Step
    7

    Select Log

    In the ProRes Encoding menu, you’ll see three options: HDR, SDR and Log. HDR is the default, but tapping Log will make that default instead. choose Log shooting option

  8. Step
    8

    Enable inside the Camera app

    Now just exit out of Settings and back into the Camera app. On the top menu bar there’s an option labelled ProRes Log – tap this and it’ll switch modes. Tap it again to turn it off.select prores log

Troubleshooting

Can you shoot Log at 4K 60fps?

Yes, you can shoot Log at 4K 60fps, however this requires an external storage device to be connected to the iPhone.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

