iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max seemingly have more RAM

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with more RAM than their predecessors, according to a fresh report.

App announced its new premium smartphone duo towards the end of last night’s special event. As is the tech giant’s wont, it offered no specifics on the amount RAM that both titanium phones would come with.

We may have received that information ahead of pre-orders going live on Friday, just in case that’s the one vital detail that’s holding you back from hitting the buy button. In that unlikely event, MacRumors has good news for you, and bad news for your bank balance.

The website appears to have learned that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with 8GB of RAM. The Xcode 15 Release Candidate made available today contains files that mention this, as well as the fact that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be left with 6GB.

On the Pro side, this represents an increase from 6GB of RAM for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple has long been content to keep its memory allotment relatively low on its smartphones. Given the silky performance of the company’s phones, and the extremely efficient and well-optimised nature of iOS, we’ve never had a problem with that.

So why bump up the RAM now? Given Apple’s bold assertion that its Pro phones represent “the next level of mobile gaming”, it could be that the extra RAM will help facilitate the speedy new A17 Pro chip and its fancy new hardware ray tracing capabilities.

As part of Apple’s event, it announced that several modern console games would be getting native iOS versions later this year and early next year, including Resident Evil Village, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and all will apparently take advantage of the 15 Pro models’ extra grunt.