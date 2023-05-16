Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to shield surf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has so many different abilities that it’s easy to lose track of. Even those carried over from Breath of the Wild can be difficult to keep track of. 

One of the prime examples of this is shield surfing. In Tears of the Kingdom, there aren’t many story missions or prompts to show you how to use this mechanic, and yet it can be extremely useful for sliding down mountains or grinding upon rails – plus, it’s incredibly fun. 

But which buttons do you need to press in order to make Link embrace his inner Tony Hawk? We’re going to be explaining everything right here so you can start shield surfing right away. 

What you’ll need:

The Short Version:

  • Find a hill or slope steep enough to surf down
  • Equip a shield
  • Jump by pressing X
  • While in midair, press ZL and A
  • Push forward on the left analogue stick

  1. Step
    1

    Find a hill or slope steep enough to surf down

    Link will only be able to shield surf down steep slopes. The surface of the ground also makes a difference, with snow better suited for surfing than rock.Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Shield Surf

  2. Step
    2

    Equip a shield

    By holding down ZL and the left D-pad button, you’ll be about to pick a shield to equip. Make sure it’s not a high-stat shield, as shield surfing will damage it and make it degrade at a faster rate.Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Shield Surf

  3. Step
    3

    Jump by pressing X on the Switch

    Once your shield is equipped, make Link jump by pressing X.Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Shield Surf

  4. Step
    4

    While in midair, press ZL and A simultaneously

    Before Link touches the ground, quickly press ZL (the left trigger) and A at the same time on the Nintendo Switch. Link should then pull out his shield, placing it underneath his feet as he falls back to ground.Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Shield Surf

  5. Step
    5

    Push forward on the left analogue stick

    By pushing forward on the left analogue stick, Link should now start shield surfing. If he automatically stops shield surfing, it’s likely because the slope isn’t steep or smooth enough. Try doing it down a snowy mountain instead.Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Shield Surf

FAQs

Does shield surfing damage your shield?

Yes it does. In fact, we even broke our wooden shield when practising shield surfing for the purpose of this guide. Oops.

What buttons are used for shield surfing?

Press X to jump, this press both ZL and A before Link lands on the ground.

You might like…

How to cook food and elixirs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to cook food and elixirs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
How to update Nvidia drivers

How to update Nvidia drivers

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
How to redeem a product code on Steam

How to redeem a product code on Steam

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
How to mute your PS5 controller microphone

How to mute your PS5 controller microphone

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to replace the joystick caps on the DualSense Edge

How to replace the joystick caps on the DualSense Edge

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.