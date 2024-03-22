How to remove the Google Wallet shortcut on your Pixel phone lock screen
By default, Google Pixel owners should be able to see a Google Wallet shortcut on your phone’s lock screen.
This handy shortcut allows you to quickly open the Google Wallet app without unlocking your phone. While you don’t actually need to open the app to make contactless payments, it’s still a handy feature if you want to check that you have the correct debit/credit card linked to the account.
However, some may feel that this Google Wallet shortcut is a security risk, as it allows snoopers to view the last four digits of your payment card without needing to unlock your smartphone beforehand.
If this security oversight concerns you, then you’ll be glad to hear that it’s very simple to remove the Google Wallet shortcut from your smartphone, and we’ve detailed the steps for how to do so below.
What you’ll need:
- Google Pixel phone
The Short Version
- Open Settings
- Select Display
- Press on Lock Screen
- Press on the toggle for Show wallet
- Check your lock screen
Step
1
Open Settings
To open up Settings on your Pixel phone, you can swipe up on the homescreen and then type ‘Settings’ into the search bar. The option should then pop into view, signified by the icon of a cog. Press on this icon to enter Settings.
Step
2
Select Display
Scroll down the list until you see the option for Display. This should be the eighth highest option, and can be found sandwiched between ‘Sound and vibration’ and ‘Wallpaper and style’.
Step
3
Press on Lock Screen
You should find the option for ‘Lock Screen’ underneath the header ‘Lock Display’. It should be visible near the top of the Display page.
Step
4
Press on the toggle for Show wallet
You should see ‘Show wallet’ three options down on the list. Next to this, you should see a toggle which will be activated by default. Press on this toggle to slide it to the left, and then the Google Wallet shortcut should be removed.
Step
5
Check your lock screen
Now lock your phone by pressing on Pixel’s power button on the right-hand edge. You should notice that the Google Wallet shortcut should now have disappeared. We’ve circled the shortcut in the image above to show what it looks like.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you should be able to follow the same process as above on a different Android phone. However, we’ve used a PIxel phone to create this guide, so it’s possible that the steps may differ slightly if you’re not using stock Android.
Unfortunately, you can’t swap the Google Wallet shortcut for another app. You can either have a Wallet shortcut, or none at all.