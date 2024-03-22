Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to remove the Google Wallet shortcut on your Pixel phone lock screen

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

By default, Google Pixel owners should be able to see a Google Wallet shortcut on your phone’s lock screen. 

This handy shortcut allows you to quickly open the Google Wallet app without unlocking your phone. While you don’t actually need to open the app to make contactless payments, it’s still a handy feature if you want to check that you have the correct debit/credit card linked to the account. 

However, some may feel that this Google Wallet shortcut is a security risk, as it allows snoopers to view the last four digits of your payment card without needing to unlock your smartphone beforehand. 

If this security oversight concerns you, then you’ll be glad to hear that it’s very simple to remove the Google Wallet shortcut from your smartphone, and we’ve detailed the steps for how to do so below. 

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

  • Open Settings
  • Select Display 
  • Press on Lock Screen 
  • Press on the toggle for Show wallet 
  • Check your lock screen

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    To open up Settings on your Pixel phone, you can swipe up on the homescreen and then type ‘Settings’ into the search bar. The option should then pop into view, signified by the icon of a cog. Press on this icon to enter Settings.
    How to remove the Google Wallet shortcut on your Pixel's lock screen

  2. Step
    2

    Select Display 

    Scroll down the list until you see the option for Display. This should be the eighth highest option, and can be found sandwiched between ‘Sound and vibration’ and ‘Wallpaper and style’.
     How to remove the Google Wallet shortcut on your Pixel's lock screen

  3. Step
    3

    Press on Lock Screen

    You should find the option for ‘Lock Screen’ underneath the header ‘Lock Display’. It should be visible near the top of the Display page.

    How to remove the Google Wallet shortcut on your Pixel's lock screen

  4. Step
    4

    Press on the toggle for Show wallet

    You should see ‘Show wallet’ three options down on the list. Next to this, you should see a toggle which will be activated by default. Press on this toggle to slide it to the left, and then the Google Wallet shortcut should be removed.
    How to remove the Google Wallet shortcut on your Pixel's lock screen

  5. Step
    5

    Check your lock screen

    Now lock your phone by pressing on Pixel’s power button on the right-hand edge. You should notice that the Google Wallet shortcut should now have disappeared. We’ve circled the shortcut in the image above to show what it looks like.
    How to remove the Google Wallet shortcut on your Pixel's lock screen

Troubleshooting

Can you remove the Google Wallet shortcut on other Android phones?

Yes, you should be able to follow the same process as above on a different Android phone. However, we’ve used a PIxel phone to create this guide, so it’s possible that the steps may differ slightly if you’re not using stock Android.

How do I change the shortcut app on my Lock screen?

Unfortunately, you can’t swap the Google Wallet shortcut for another app. You can either have a Wallet shortcut, or none at all.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

