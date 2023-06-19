Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Google Wallet? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Google Wallet is the Android version of Apple Pay, giving users a convenient way of paying for products on the go.

Over the last few years mobile companies have started to launch mobile and online card payment services to make buying products in the real world a lot easier.

Google’s version of this is called Google Wallet, which can store your debit and credit cards among other key pieces of information. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Google Wallet, including what it is and which devices support the service.

What is Google Wallet?

Google Wallet is a digital wallet that allows you to securely store items like credit or debit cards. Google Wallet can be used in the real world to purchase products by tapping your phone. This will only work on card readers that have the Google Pay or Google Wallet contactless symbol, but this has become a lot more commonplace in regions like the UK and the United States. 

Google Wallet
Image Credit (Google)

It can also be used on websites or in supported apps, like Uber. When checking out, simply look for the Google Pay button to proceed. This feature cannot be found on all apps and websites, but in the same vein as contactless card readers, it is becoming more common. 

Google claims that Google Wallet is a faster and easier way to pay and comes with advanced security features so you can control your information. Google also offers tap-to-pay, which hides your real card number and ensures that only you can confirm contactless card payments with your biometric information. 

What can be added to Google Wallet?

Google Wallet can be used in a variety of scenarios and is not just limited to contactless card payments. Users can add loyalty cards, gift cards, concert tickets, plane tickets, health passes and more to Google Pay. Not only does this limit the amount of paper or plastic cards you need to carry around, but it keeps all of your vital information in one place. 

Google Wallet features
Image Credit (Google)

If you add things like a theme park or travel tickets to your Google Wallet, they will appear on the day of the event. This ensures that your Google Wallet doesn’t get too cluttered and can help you keep track of any upcoming events. 

Moreover, digital car keys can be added to your Google Wallet, provided that your vehicle supports this feature. Select car keys are currently available on some BMW models, with more car models to come at a later date. 

Which devices support Google Wallet?

All modern Android handsets support Google Wallet, as well as some Android tablets and WearOS wearable devices. 

Google Pay can be used on an iPhone or iPad running on iOS 10 or higher. You will need a Google account to access this feature, but it may not be as seamless as Apple’s own Apple Pay solution. 

