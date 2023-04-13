 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to move the taskbar in Windows 11

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Windows 11 saw a, dare we say, Mac-flavoured redesign come to Microsoft’s operating system. Nowhere was this more evident than with the taskbar, shifting to the middle everything over to the middle. If it’s not for you, here’s how to move it back.

The redesign of Windows for its latest iteration saw a focus on more rounded corners, glass-like Windows and an overall more aesthetically-pleasing experience. Windows has always been about function but the operating system now has a boosted form too.

One of the most obvious changes for users was the decision to move the taskbar from the bottom-left of the display to the middle, like in MacOS. To some it may seem like a small change, a welcome one even. But, to others, you might just be used to how Windows has been for many years and would rather have it back. Here’s our easy guide on how to move the taskbar in Windows 11. Also, check out our Troubleshooting section if you have any further queries on the taskbar.

£2.56 NordVPN Deal

£2.56 NordVPN Deal

NordVPN’s is now offering up to  66% off the 2- year plan along with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout!

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now

What you’ll need:

  • A Windows 11 PC

The Short Version

  • Open Settings
  • Go to Personalisation
  • Select Taskbar
  • Click Taskbar Behaviours
  • Change Taskbar Alignment to Left

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Open the Start menu and search for Settings.Searching for Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Personalisation

    Once in Settings, select Personalisation.Personalisation settings

  3. Step
    3

    Select Taskbar

    From the Personalisation menu, click Taskbar.Taskbar settings

  4. Step
    4

    Click Taskbar Behaviours

    Select Taskbar Behaviours to open its menu.Taskbar Behaviours

  5. Step
    5

    Change Taskbar Alignment to Left

    In the Taskbar Alignment dropdown menu, change Centre to Left. Or, vice versa, if you’re changing it back.Selecting Left in Taskbar Alignment

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I move the taskbar in Windows 11?

In Windows 10, it was quite easy to move the entire taskbar to a different location on your screen. Windows 11 opts for keeping it at the bottom, with the option to move the alignment of the taskbar instead.

You might like…

How to schedule an email in Gmail

How to schedule an email in Gmail

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to create a Sonos Era 100 stereo pair

How to create a Sonos Era 100 stereo pair

Kob Monney 1 day ago
How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to use WhatsApp on an iPad

How to use WhatsApp on an iPad

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
How to create a Gmail Label

How to create a Gmail Label

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
How to turn off auto connect on NordVPN

How to turn off auto connect on NordVPN

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.