Windows 11 saw a, dare we say, Mac-flavoured redesign come to Microsoft’s operating system. Nowhere was this more evident than with the taskbar, shifting to the middle everything over to the middle. If it’s not for you, here’s how to move it back.

The redesign of Windows for its latest iteration saw a focus on more rounded corners, glass-like Windows and an overall more aesthetically-pleasing experience. Windows has always been about function but the operating system now has a boosted form too.

One of the most obvious changes for users was the decision to move the taskbar from the bottom-left of the display to the middle, like in MacOS. To some it may seem like a small change, a welcome one even. But, to others, you might just be used to how Windows has been for many years and would rather have it back. Here’s our easy guide on how to move the taskbar in Windows 11. Also, check out our Troubleshooting section if you have any further queries on the taskbar.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 PC

The Short Version

Open Settings

Go to Personalisation

Select Taskbar

Click Taskbar Behaviours

Change Taskbar Alignment to Left

Step

1 Open Settings Open the Start menu and search for Settings. Step

2 Go to Personalisation Once in Settings, select Personalisation. Step

3 Select Taskbar From the Personalisation menu, click Taskbar. Step

4 Click Taskbar Behaviours Select Taskbar Behaviours to open its menu. Step

5 Change Taskbar Alignment to Left In the Taskbar Alignment dropdown menu, change Centre to Left. Or, vice versa, if you’re changing it back.