How to mirror your Apple Watch on an iPhone

With the introduction of iOS 16 and watchOS 9, users can now mirror their Apple Watch to the screen of the iPhone.

This has been marketed as an accessibility feature by Apple, as it makes it easier to see and interact with your Watch without having to navigate the small screen.

While it’s not one of the most significant upgrades we’ve seen to the Apple ecosystem, it is a nifty new feature and could make it easier for people to get to grips with their new wearables.

It is worth noting that this process will only work if your iPhone is running iOS 16. You will also need to ensure that your Apple Watch is a Series 6 or later, as the previous models do not have this feature.

To find out how to mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone make sure you read on, as we’re going to be breaking down what you need and how you can do it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16

An Apple Watch 6 or later

The Short Version

Open Settings

Click Accessibility

Tap Apple Watch Mirroring

Toggle the feature