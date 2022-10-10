 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to mirror your Apple Watch on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With the introduction of iOS 16 and watchOS 9, users can now mirror their Apple Watch to the screen of the iPhone.

This has been marketed as an accessibility feature by Apple, as it makes it easier to see and interact with your Watch without having to navigate the small screen.

While it’s not one of the most significant upgrades we’ve seen to the Apple ecosystem, it is a nifty new feature and could make it easier for people to get to grips with their new wearables.

It is worth noting that this process will only work if your iPhone is running iOS 16. You will also need to ensure that your Apple Watch is a Series 6 or later, as the previous models do not have this feature.

To find out how to mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone make sure you read on, as we’re going to be breaking down what you need and how you can do it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open Settings
  • Click Accessibility
  • Tap Apple Watch Mirroring
  • Toggle the feature

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Unlock your iPhone and click on the Settings app to get started. Settings app in iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Click Accessibility

    In Settings, scroll down and click on the Accessibility button.Accessibility button

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Apple Watch Mirroring

    Click on Apple Watch Mirroring. Apple Watch Mirroing button

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle the feature

    Here, you can toggle the feature as often as you want, meaning that you can mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone when needed. Apple Watch mirror button

  5. Step
    5

    Look at your Apple Watch via your iPhone

    If you choose to turn on the feature, you will see your Apple Watch appear on your iPhone screen. You can navigate your Watch like this if you choose. When you come out of the app on your iPhone the mirroring will stop. Apple Watch toggle feature

Troubleshooting

Can I mirror my Apple Watch using any model of the wearable?

No, you will need to use an Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch 7 or an Apple Watch 8 for this method to work.

Can I mirror my Apple Watch using any model of iPhone?

You can mirror your Apple Watch using the iPhone XR or later, although the phone does need to be running iOS 16, so you will need to update if you haven’t already.

You might like…

How to set up different Focus Modes on an iPhone

How to set up different Focus Modes on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is a True Tone display?

What is a True Tone display?

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to see who has screenshotted your BeReal

How to see who has screenshotted your BeReal

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to download and install the iOS 16.1 public beta right now on your iPhone

How to download and install the iOS 16.1 public beta right now on your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
You really need to backup your iPhone – Here’s why

You really need to backup your iPhone – Here’s why

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.