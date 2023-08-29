Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to make the taskbar transparent in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

There are a multitude of ways to customise your home screen in Windows 11, with new features being discovered all the time.

Windows 11 is the most personalised Microsoft operating system yet. Users can switch up the colour palettes, have different backgrounds on a rotating basis and even personalise text inputs. 

One of the features that you may not know about is the ability to make your taskbar and surfaces transparent. Not only is this a great way to further customise your home screen but it can make your entire setup look a lot more aesthetically pleasing. 

If you want to learn how to make your taskbar translucent in Windows 11 then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process in our simple step-by-step guide. 

A Pixel 7 Pro handset for below £700

A Pixel 7 Pro handset for below £700

Save £177 on what we consider the best software experience in the smartphone world today, courtesy of Google’s Amazon store.

  • Amazon
  • Was £849
  • Now £672
View Deal

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Click on the Start button
  • Select the Settings button
  • Click on Personalisation
  • Go to Colours
  • Click on the Transparency effects toggle

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the Start button

    Click on the Start button at the bottom of the screen from the taskbar. Click on the Start button

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Settings button

    Click on the Settings button from the menu. Go to Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Personalisation

    From the Settings menu on the left-hand side of the screen, click on the Personalisation heading. Go to personalisation

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Colours

    From the Personalisation menu, click on the heading called Colours. Click on Colours

  5. Step
    5

    Click on the Transparency effects toggle

    Go to the heading called Transparency effects. Click on the toggle and turn it on. This button will make windows and surfaces appear more translucent, including the taskbar. You can turn this feature back off at any point. Toggle the transparency

Troubleshooting

Can I make the taskbar completely transparent in Windows 11?

If you want your taskbar to be completely transparent in Windows 11, then you will need to download third-party software, as it cannot be done via the normal settings. You can find the TranslucentTB app on the Microsoft Store.

You might like…

How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams

How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to hide orders on Amazon

How to hide orders on Amazon

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 11

How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 11

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to upload a video to YouTube

How to upload a video to YouTube

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to recover a deleted file on Google Drive

How to recover a deleted file on Google Drive

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.