How to make the taskbar transparent in Windows 11

There are a multitude of ways to customise your home screen in Windows 11, with new features being discovered all the time.

Windows 11 is the most personalised Microsoft operating system yet. Users can switch up the colour palettes, have different backgrounds on a rotating basis and even personalise text inputs.

One of the features that you may not know about is the ability to make your taskbar and surfaces transparent. Not only is this a great way to further customise your home screen but it can make your entire setup look a lot more aesthetically pleasing.

If you want to learn how to make your taskbar translucent in Windows 11 then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process in our simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 laptop or desktop

The Short Version

Click on the Start button

Select the Settings button

Click on Personalisation

Go to Colours

Click on the Transparency effects toggle