When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 out? Year-end music wrap coming soon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 coming out? The year-end wrap is the highlight of the year for many Spotify subscribers and it’s coming soon.

The feature gives users an entertaining round-up of their favourite songs, artists, genres, playlists and… yep, podcasts.

Spotify has started to tease the arrival of this year’s Wrapped, but is yet to announce the release date for the feature.

Last year, Spotify released Wrapped 2022 on November 30, while in 2020 and 2021 the company waited until December 1. That suggests its gonna be here within days.

Right now the Spotify Wrapped 2023 place holder said: “The artists you loved most. The songs and podcasts you had on repeat. And lots more. Keep listening, and we’ll get in touch when it’s ready.”

Until that point it’s conceivable that listening you do in the next couple of days will count towards your 2023 Wrapped. Until now you’ll be able to access the 22 top tracks, if you’re into Harry Styles, Baby Bunny, Taylor Swift and all that malarkey. If you search Wrapped in your Spotify library, you’ll see your top songs from 2022 as well.

You’ll likely get a notification for Spotify Wrapped 2023 via the mobile app when the eagerly-awaited feature drops. We’ll also be along as soon as it drops.

