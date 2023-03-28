 large image

How to get Apple Music Classical on your iPhone

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

After an official announcement of its impending arrival a few weeks ago, Apple has finally made its Classical music app available for download. Here’s how you can start listening right away.

Apple Music Classical might be a part of Apple Music, and it requires a subscription to that music streaming service to function, but it’s very much a separate app. Apple’s reasoning for this is the added complexity that comes with this type of music, and we think it’s a smart choice.

Getting Apple Music Classical setup is very straightforward, and we’ve laid out the steps below so you can start listening on your iPhone in minutes.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone running iOS 15.4 or later
  • An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version 

  • Subscribe to the correct Apple Music package
  • Sign in to Apple Music
  • Install the Classical App

  1. Step
    1

    Ensure you’re subscribed to the correct Apple Music plan

    You can’t subscribe to Apple Music Classical separately, so first off make sure that you’re already an Apple Music subscriber on either the individual, family or student package – it won’t work with the cheaper voice-only package. subscribe to apple music

  2. Step
    2

    Make sure you’re signed into Apple Music on your iPhone

    Once your subscription is sorted, make sure you’re signed into Apple Music on the iPhone you’re going to be installing Classical on. To do this, open the Music app and you’ll be walked through the process.sign into apple music

  3. Step
    3

    Install Apple Music Classical

    As it’s a separate app, and not a default iOS app, you need to download Apple Music Classical. This can be through the App Store – just search Apple Music Classical – or use the shortcut links inside the Music app.find the classical app

  4. Step
    4

    Open up Apple Music Classical

    Once installed, locate the Apple Music Classical app on your iPhone’s home screen and click it. The easiest way to find it will be at the top of the Recently Added folder sitting at the top of the App Library.Apple Music Classical App

Troubleshooting

Is there an Apple Music Classical iPad app?

You can download the Apple Music Classical app onto an iPad, however there’s not a dedicated app built for the larger display.

Why is Apple Music Classical a separate app from the regular Apple Music app?

According to Apple, the reason is as follows, “Classical music is different. It has longer and more detailed titles, multiple artists for each work, and hundreds of recordings of well-known pieces. The Apple Music Classical app is designed to support the complex data structure of classical music.”

Can you download music from the Apple Music Classical app?

No, you can’t actually download music inside Apple Music Classical. However, once you’ve added a playlist, for example, it’ll appear in the Apple Music app and you’ll be able to download it there.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

