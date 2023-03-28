How to get Apple Music Classical on your iPhone

After an official announcement of its impending arrival a few weeks ago, Apple has finally made its Classical music app available for download. Here’s how you can start listening right away.

Apple Music Classical might be a part of Apple Music, and it requires a subscription to that music streaming service to function, but it’s very much a separate app. Apple’s reasoning for this is the added complexity that comes with this type of music, and we think it’s a smart choice.

Getting Apple Music Classical setup is very straightforward, and we’ve laid out the steps below so you can start listening on your iPhone in minutes.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 15.4 or later

An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version

Subscribe to the correct Apple Music package

Sign in to Apple Music

Install the Classical App