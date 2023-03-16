What is Apple Music Classical? The new classical music service launches this month and Apple is already testing it in beta. Here’s what you need to know.

Back in 2021 Apple bought the classical music streaming service Primephonic with a view to bringing millions of recordings to the Apple Music ecosystem. We recently officially learned it will be a standalone streaming service called Apple Music Classical.

Here’s everything we know about Apple Music Classical ahead of the pending launch before the end of the month.

Apple Music Classical will be available as a standalone app from March 28. It is already listed on the App Store for pre-order. The service is currently being tested within the Apple Music app in the latest iOS 16.4 beta.

Apple Music Classical price

So, here’s where it gets a bit complicated. Apple Music Classical, although a standalone app, will require a full Apple Music subscription whether or not you’d like to listen to other content in the library.

That costs £10.99/$10.99 a month. The Apple Music Voice Plan (£4.99/$4.99) won’t give you access to Apple Music Classical, so you’ll have to upgrade.

Apple Music Classical won’t be available for a standalone subscription, as far as we know. Although Apple could change that over time. For current subscribers though, it’s an excellent bonus.

What will Apple Music Classical offer?

If you know your Bach from your Beethoven, Apple Music Classical will offer five million tracks with a specialised search that’s been built for classical music. There are also 700 playlists built by experts and content is arranged in a manner that’ll cater for experts and beginners.

Perhaps, with all that in mind, it’s prudent to launch in a separate app. There’ll be biographies for the composers and deep dives into their key works. There are also some “intuitive browsing features” Apple explains in the App Store listing.

Will Apple Music Classical support Lossless and Spatial Audio?

Yes! Apple says there’ll be high-resolution quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and access to the Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology.

Apple says the later will enable users to “hear favourites like never before in spatial audio”. It’ll almost be like being in the concert hall with Beethoven himself. Naturally, it’s also compatible with AirPlay to send the compositions to the best speakers you have in the house.