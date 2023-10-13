Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to format SD card on Steam Deck

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Steam Deck doesn’t ship with a lot of onboard storage, especially if you purchased the base 64GB model. This makes a Micro SD card an excellent option, allowing you to considerably boost the storage space so you can install additional games. 

But if you’ve used the SD card on a previous device, such as a Windows PC or Nintendo Switch, then it most likely won’t work until you format the card. 

Fortunately, it’s very easy to format an SD card on the Steam Deck, and we’ve created this guide to help you through the process. So keep on reading to find out how you can format an SD card on Steam Deck. 

What you’ll need: 

  • Steam Deck
  • Micro SD Card

The Short Version

  1. Insert Micro SD card into the Steam Deck
  2. From homescreen, press the Settings button
  3. Click on System
  4. Scroll down to Format SD Card
  5. Select Format, and then Confirm 
Pixel 8 with Unlimited Data

Pixel 8 with Unlimited Data

For just a pound more than the adjacent Pixel 8 deal, you can treat yourself to an unlimited data tariff, letting you make the most out of your new handset.

  • Mobiles UK
  • Just £9 upfront
  • Only £29.99/month
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Insert Micro SD card into the Steam Deck

    You’ll find the Micro SD card slot on the bottom-right of the Steam Deck. Gently press the card in until you hear a little click. It shouldn’t be hanging out of the device. How to format SD card on Steam Deck

  2. Step
    2

    From homescreen, press the Settings button

    On the Steam Deck homescreen, you should be able to see a cog icon on the top row, which we’ve circled in red above. Click on this to enter the Settings menu. 
    How to format SD card on Steam Deck

  3. Step
    3

    Click on System

    You should be hovering over System by default, so click on this to enter the System Menu.
    How to format SD card on Steam Deck

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll down to Format SD Card

    Scroll down until you find the System Settings header. A couple of rows down, you should be able to see the Format SD Card option. 
    How to format SD card on Steam Deck

  5. Step
    5

    Select Format, and then Confirm 

    Now select Format. You’ll then get a pop-up window asking you to confirm. Press Confirm, and then your Steam Deck will begin the process. It may take a couple of minutes, but once complete, you’ll be able to start using the extra storage. How to format SD card on Steam Deck

Troubleshooting

Why is the Format SD Card option greyed out?

If the option to Format SD Card is greyed out, there could be several reasons as to why. Make sure that the SD Card is fully inserted in the correct way, and that your Steam Deck has enough power. Then try restarting the Steam Deck. If it’s still not working, it’s possible that the SD card is faulty or damaged.  

Can I just remove the SD card from Steam Deck?

We recommend turning the Steam Deck off before removing an SD card. That said, it is safe to remove while the Steam Deck is running, just as long as you don’t have any games running. 

You might like…

How to sell your ship in Starfield

How to sell your ship in Starfield

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to store items in your ship on Starfield

How to store items in your ship on Starfield

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to use the Boost Pack in Starfield

How to use the Boost Pack in Starfield

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to switch weapons in Starfield

How to switch weapons in Starfield

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to check for updates on Steam

How to check for updates on Steam

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to sign up to the PS5 beta

How to sign up to the PS5 beta

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.