How to format SD card on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck doesn’t ship with a lot of onboard storage, especially if you purchased the base 64GB model. This makes a Micro SD card an excellent option, allowing you to considerably boost the storage space so you can install additional games.

But if you’ve used the SD card on a previous device, such as a Windows PC or Nintendo Switch, then it most likely won’t work until you format the card.

Fortunately, it’s very easy to format an SD card on the Steam Deck, and we’ve created this guide to help you through the process. So keep on reading to find out how you can format an SD card on Steam Deck.

What you’ll need:

Steam Deck

Micro SD Card

The Short Version

Insert Micro SD card into the Steam Deck From homescreen, press the Settings button Click on System Scroll down to Format SD Card Select Format, and then Confirm

Step

1 Insert Micro SD card into the Steam Deck You’ll find the Micro SD card slot on the bottom-right of the Steam Deck. Gently press the card in until you hear a little click. It shouldn’t be hanging out of the device. Step

2 From homescreen, press the Settings button On the Steam Deck homescreen, you should be able to see a cog icon on the top row, which we’ve circled in red above. Click on this to enter the Settings menu.

Step

3 Click on System You should be hovering over System by default, so click on this to enter the System Menu.

Step

4 Scroll down to Format SD Card Scroll down until you find the System Settings header. A couple of rows down, you should be able to see the Format SD Card option.

Step

5 Select Format, and then Confirm Now select Format. You’ll then get a pop-up window asking you to confirm. Press Confirm, and then your Steam Deck will begin the process. It may take a couple of minutes, but once complete, you’ll be able to start using the extra storage.