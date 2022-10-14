How to download Android apps on Windows 11
Here is how you can download Android apps onto a Windows PC.
One of the biggest benefits of Android phones is the wide array of apps that are available. But if you’ve been looking to play an Android game or access an app on something with a larger screen and a keyboard, or you don’t have an Android device handy to even see what’s on offer, you can use a Windows PC instead.
If you want to learn how you can access Android apps on a Windows 11 device then make sure you read on, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.
What you’ll need:
- A PC running Windows 11
The Short Version
- Go to the Microsoft Store
- Go to the Amazon Appstore
- Click on Install
- Sign in
- Follow the instructions
- Sign in
- Download the Android apps you want
Step
1
Go to the Microsoft Store
Go to the Microsoft Store on your PC. It should already be downloaded and installed on a Windows device.
Step
2
Go to the Amazon Appstore
Type in Amazon Appstore into the search bar and click on the app when it shows up.
Step
3
Click on Install
Once on the Amazon Appstore page, click on the blue Install button.
Step
4
Sign in
You may be prompted to sign into your Microsoft account or to enter your password.
Step
5
Follow the instructions
Follow the instructions on the screen to finish the installation process, you may be prompted to restart your device.
Step
6
Sign in
You will need to sign into your Amazon account to continue. If you do not have an Amazon account, you can sign up on the Amazon website.
Step
7
Download the Android apps you want
Now you have access to the Amazon Appstore, you can download Android apps onto your Windows device from there.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you will need an account to use the Amazon Appstore, although you do not need an Amazon Prime membership.