How to download Android apps on Windows 11

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can download Android apps onto a Windows PC.

One of the biggest benefits of Android phones is the wide array of apps that are available. But if you’ve been looking to play an Android game or access an app on something with a larger screen and a keyboard, or you don’t have an Android device handy to even see what’s on offer, you can use a Windows PC instead.

If you want to learn how you can access Android apps on a Windows 11 device then make sure you read on, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the Microsoft Store
  • Go to the Amazon Appstore
  • Click on Install
  • Sign in
  • Follow the instructions
  • Sign in
  • Download the Android apps you want

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Microsoft Store

    Go to the Microsoft Store on your PC. It should already be downloaded and installed on a Windows device. The Microsoft Store

  2. Step
    2

    Go to the Amazon Appstore

    Type in Amazon Appstore into the search bar and click on the app when it shows up. Amazon Appstore button

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Install

    Once on the Amazon Appstore page, click on the blue Install button.Install Amazon Appstore

  4. Step
    4

    Sign in

    You may be prompted to sign into your Microsoft account or to enter your password. Sign in to Microsoft

  5. Step
    5

    Follow the instructions

    Follow the instructions on the screen to finish the installation process, you may be prompted to restart your device. Reset your device

  6. Step
    6

    Sign in

    You will need to sign into your Amazon account to continue. If you do not have an Amazon account, you can sign up on the Amazon website. Sign up to Amazon

  7. Step
    7

    Download the Android apps you want

    Now you have access to the Amazon Appstore, you can download Android apps onto your Windows device from there. Use the Amazon Appstore

Troubleshooting

Do I need an Amazon account to use the Amazon Appstore?

Yes, you will need an account to use the Amazon Appstore, although you do not need an Amazon Prime membership.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

