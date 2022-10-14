How to download Android apps on Windows 11

Here is how you can download Android apps onto a Windows PC.

One of the biggest benefits of Android phones is the wide array of apps that are available. But if you’ve been looking to play an Android game or access an app on something with a larger screen and a keyboard, or you don’t have an Android device handy to even see what’s on offer, you can use a Windows PC instead.

If you want to learn how you can access Android apps on a Windows 11 device then make sure you read on, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A PC running Windows 11

The Short Version

Go to the Microsoft Store

Go to the Amazon Appstore

Click on Install

Sign in

Follow the instructions

Download the Android apps you want