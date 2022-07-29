 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to get to grips with the latest clever camera trick from the Google Pixel series, just follow our handy guide.

It’s always highly frustrating when one of your pictures is photo-bombed, with an unwanted guest or object in the background that you’d prefer not to be there. That’s why Google introduced Magic Eraser to its own-brand series of Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 6 series, and we’ve been highly impressed with the results. If you’ve got a compatible phone, here’s how you can put this nifty feature to use.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open the Google Photos app
  • Tap Edit on the photo you want to change
  • Tap on tools, and select Magic Eraser
  • Either approve the suggested edit, or circle an object manually
  • Once complete, save the photo by tapping Done

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Google Photos app

    First of all, open up the Google Photos app and select the photo you’d like to change. The Google Photos app resembles a paper windmill in colours of yellow, red, green, and blue.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Edit on the photo you want to change

    Tap Edit on the image in question, bringing up the editing menu.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on tools, and select Magic Eraser

    Scroll across the bottom of the display and you’ll see an option for Tools. Tap on this, and then on Magic Eraser.

  4. Step
    4

    Either approve the suggested edit, or circle an object manually

    When you open the Magic Eraser, you may be given a pre-selected choice of objects to remove. If the object you want to get rid of is highlighted, then you can tap on the outline in order to get rid of it. However, if it’s not already highlighted then you’ll need to draw a circle around the bit you want to lose. This is best done with objects in the background or side of the frame, but we’ll use a large object as a visually clear example.

  5. Step
    5

    Once complete, save the photo by tapping Done

    Now that the object has been successfully removed, tap Done and then Save Copy to save the new picture.

FAQs

Can I use Magic Eraser on all Android phones?

No, currently it’s an exclusive feature to the latest generation of Google Pixel phones

How can I undo the changes I’ve made with Magic Eraser?

By default, the edited picture will be saved as a copy, so it will not rewrite the original photo. However, if you delete the original picture then you cannot re-insert deleted aspects into the edited photo.

You might like…

How to use Nearby Share on Android

How to use Nearby Share on Android

Peter Phelps 6 hours ago
What is Google Fast Pair?

What is Google Fast Pair?

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
What is Wear OS?

What is Wear OS?

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to delete apps on Android

How to delete apps on Android

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.