How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

If you want to get to grips with the latest clever camera trick from the Google Pixel series, just follow our handy guide.

It’s always highly frustrating when one of your pictures is photo-bombed, with an unwanted guest or object in the background that you’d prefer not to be there. That’s why Google introduced Magic Eraser to its own-brand series of Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 6 series, and we’ve been highly impressed with the results. If you’ve got a compatible phone, here’s how you can put this nifty feature to use.

What we used

The Short Version

Open the Google Photos app

Tap Edit on the photo you want to change

Tap on tools, and select Magic Eraser

Either approve the suggested edit, or circle an object manually

Once complete, save the photo by tapping Done

Step

1 Open the Google Photos app First of all, open up the Google Photos app and select the photo you’d like to change. The Google Photos app resembles a paper windmill in colours of yellow, red, green, and blue. Step

2 Tap Edit on the photo you want to change Tap Edit on the image in question, bringing up the editing menu. Step

3 Scroll across the bottom of the display and you’ll see an option for Tools. Tap on this, and then on Magic Eraser. Step

4 Either approve the suggested edit, or circle an object manually When you open the Magic Eraser, you may be given a pre-selected choice of objects to remove. If the object you want to get rid of is highlighted, then you can tap on the outline in order to get rid of it. However, if it’s not already highlighted then you’ll need to draw a circle around the bit you want to lose. This is best done with objects in the background or side of the frame, but we’ll use a large object as a visually clear example. Step

5 Once complete, save the photo by tapping Done Now that the object has been successfully removed, tap Done and then Save Copy to save the new picture.