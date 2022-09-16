How to check which version of Android is on your smartphone

If you’re curious to know which version of Android is running on your smartphone, then just follow our straightforward guide to find out.

There are quite a few software features that depend on which version of Android your smartphone happens to be running; this is just one reason why it can be important to check which one you’re on. Fortunately the process of doing so is very quick and easy, as you can see in our three-step guide below.

If you’re using an iPhone, then we’ve also got a guide on how to check which version of iOS you’re on.

What you’ll need:

We used the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, but you can use any Android smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Tap on About Phone

Scroll down to Android Version