How to check which version of Android is on your smartphone
If you’re curious to know which version of Android is running on your smartphone, then just follow our straightforward guide to find out.
There are quite a few software features that depend on which version of Android your smartphone happens to be running; this is just one reason why it can be important to check which one you’re on. Fortunately the process of doing so is very quick and easy, as you can see in our three-step guide below.
If you’re using an iPhone, then we’ve also got a guide on how to check which version of iOS you’re on.
What you’ll need:
- We used the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, but you can use any Android smartphone
The Short Version
- Open the Settings app
- Tap on About Phone
- Scroll down to Android Version
Step
1
Open the Settings app
First of all, open your phone’s Settings app. This can be found either on your phone’s home screen, or in the app drawer (as pictured), and it has an icon like a mechanical cog.
Step
2
Tap on About Phone
In the Settings app, tap on About Phone from the list.
Step
3
Scroll down to Android Version
Once you’re into About Phone, just scroll down until you see Android Version listed, and this is where you can find out the version of Android software that’s running on your phone.
Troubleshooting
If your smartphone is eligible for an update, then you can install this by going into the Settings app and tapping on System Updates
You might like to know the Android version of your smartphone in order to be aware of whether it’s up to date and has some of the latest features that were released with the newer software.