 large image

How to check which version of Android is on your smartphone

If you’re curious to know which version of Android is running on your smartphone, then just follow our straightforward guide to find out.

There are quite a few software features that depend on which version of Android your smartphone happens to be running; this is just one reason why it can be important to check which one you’re on. Fortunately the process of doing so is very quick and easy, as you can see in our three-step guide below.

If you’re using an iPhone, then we’ve also got a guide on how to check which version of iOS you’re on.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap on About Phone
  • Scroll down to Android Version

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open your phone’s Settings app. This can be found either on your phone’s home screen, or in the app drawer (as pictured), and it has an icon like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on About Phone

    In the Settings app, tap on About Phone from the list.

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to Android Version

    Once you’re into About Phone, just scroll down until you see Android Version listed, and this is where you can find out the version of Android software that’s running on your phone.

Troubleshooting

How can I update the version of Android that my phone is running?

If your smartphone is eligible for an update, then you can install this by going into the Settings app and tapping on System Updates

Why is it important to know which version of Android my smartphone is running?

You might like to know the Android version of your smartphone in order to be aware of whether it’s up to date and has some of the latest features that were released with the newer software.

author icon

