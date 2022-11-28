How to update apps on Android

If you want to make sure that all of your apps are up to date on your Android smartphone, then this article will explain how to do so.

Keeping your apps updated can give you access to newer features or help patch them up from pre-existing bugs. They will often update automatically, without you needing to do so manually, but this article explains how you can start the process yourself and get your apps bang up to date.

The process won’t take long, but depending on the size of the update you may have to wait a few minutes before the app in question is good to go again.

What you’ll need

We used a Google Pixel 7, but you can use any Android phone

The Short Version

Open the Play Store Tap the profile icon at the top right Tap ‘Manage Apps and Device’ Tap the ‘Manage’ tab Select the app you’d like to update, and install the update if one is available