How to find your phone number on Android

Here’s how you can find what your own phone number is on an Android handset, just in case you’ve forgotten it.

If you’re not sure what your phone number is, for whatever reason, then there’s no need to worry as you can easily look it up on your phone. Android provides a simple way of looking up your number, so you don’t need to go phoning up your network provider in embarrassment.

The article below delineates the three simple steps you can take if you want to find out your number and you have an Android phone.

What you’ll need:

We used the Google Pixel 7, but you can use any Android handset

The Short Version

Open your phone’s Settings app Tap on About Phone Scroll to Phone Number