How to find your phone number on Android
Here’s how you can find what your own phone number is on an Android handset, just in case you’ve forgotten it.
If you’re not sure what your phone number is, for whatever reason, then there’s no need to worry as you can easily look it up on your phone. Android provides a simple way of looking up your number, so you don’t need to go phoning up your network provider in embarrassment.
The article below delineates the three simple steps you can take if you want to find out your number and you have an Android phone.
What you’ll need:
- We used the Google Pixel 7, but you can use any Android handset
The Short Version
- Open your phone’s Settings app
- Tap on About Phone
- Scroll to Phone Number
Step
1
Open your phone’s Settings app
First of all, open up the Settings app on your phone. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog.
Step
2
Tap on About Phone
Inside the Settings app, one of the options on the menu reads About Phone. Tap on this.
Step
3
Scroll to Phone Number
Inside the About Phone menu, just scroll down and you should see one option named Phone Number, with your digits underneath.
Troubleshooting
You might want to look up your phone number if you don’t have a record of it, or if it has simply slipped your mind, but you need to pass it on as one of your contact details.
If you’ve got two SIMs in your phone, then both phone numbers should be listed in the About Phone menu, as ‘Phone Number (SIM slot 1)’ and ‘Phone Number (SIM slot 2)’ as shown above.