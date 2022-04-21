How to add a VPN to Android

Using a virtual private network is one of the best ways to help protect your digital privacy and stop certain services tracking your location – which is why we recommend any privacy conscious phone user take advantage of one of the best VPNs we’ve reviewed and currently recommend.

Here to help make the process of getting one as easy as possible we’ve created this guide detailing how to install a VPN onto any Android device.

NOTE: We used Surfshark for this guide, as it’s our current pick for the best VPN. However, other similarly solid (not to mention cheaper) VPN services are available, and the method for using them is much the same.

What we used

We used the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, but these methods will work on any Android phone.

We used the Surfshark VPN app, as it’s our pick for the best VPN and it has a free trial.

The Short Version

Open the Google Play Store

Download Surfshark VPN

Create account

Subscribe and authenticate

Connect and Allow

Select your region

Step

1 Launch the Android Play Store The exact position of the Store’s shortcut will depend on how you’ve setup your home screen, but it looks like the icon circled in the above screenshot. Step

2 Download Surfshark VPN Download the Surfshark app from the Google Play Store, then open the app. Tap OK to enable it to find and connect to devices on your local network. Step

3 Create account Tap the Start Free Trial button, enter your email address and create an 8-character password. Step

4 Hit Start Free Trial. Hit Subscribe and authenticate your card. Step

5 Connect and Allow Tap Quick-connect, followed by OK. The app might now ask you to turn off your device’s Battery Optimisation feature, so agree to Turn Off if so. Step

6 Select your region You are now connected via a VPN, meaning your online activity is encrypted and your location hidden. If you want to make it appear like you’re in a specific country, go back into Surfshark, hit the Locations tab at the bottom, and select your desired location.

Troubleshooting How do I revert to a ‘normal’ connection? Simply head into the Surfshark app and hit the Disconnect button. Should I trust free VPN services? Free VPN services range wildly in quality and security, and often give your data to marketers. If you’re going free, stick to reputable VPN companies.