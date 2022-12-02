 large image

How to delete save data on Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Nintendo Switch and its two siblings, the Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite, are all fantastic consoles that boast a massive and high-quality games library. 

However, with a base storage of just 32GB, the vanilla Nintendo Switch model will not be able to store too many games, screenshots or videos, meaning that you may want to invest in a MicroSD card for additional storage.

But if you’ve reached the point where you have too many games and you know you’re not going to be revisiting them anytime soon, an easier option would be to erase some of the game save data files from your Switch. Not only does this free up storage, but it means you can replay your games from the beginning and relive the magic. 

Read on to find out the easiest way to delete your game save data on a Nintendo Switch. It’s important to note that once you delete your game save data there is no way to recover it, so make sure you’re happy with your choice before you delete any data. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Nintendo Switch

The Short Version 

  1. Click on Settings
  2. Go to Data Management
  3. Click on Delete Save Data
  4. Choose the game you want to delete
  5. Click Delete All Save Data for This Software
  6. Press Delete Save Data

  1. Step
    1

    Click on Settings

    Turn on your Nintendo Switch and click on Settings from the menu at the bottom of the screen.How to delete Nintendo save data

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Data Management

    Scroll down to Data Management. How to delete Nintendo save data

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Delete Save Data

    Scroll down and choose the Delete Save Data option.How to delete Nintendo save data

  4. Step
    4

    Choose the game you want to delete

    You will be presented with a list of games that are on your console. Choose the game you want to delete to save data for. How to delete Nintendo save data

  5. Step
    5

    Click Delete All Save Data for This Software

    Click on the Delete All Save Data for This Software button to continue. How to delete Nintendo save data

  6. Step
    6

    Press Delete Save Data

    Make sure you are happy with your choices and that you have saved your game data on a Micro SD if necessary, and then click the red Delete Save Data button. How to delete Nintendo save data

Troubleshooting

Does deleting Nintendo Switch save data completely erase the game?

No, the game will not be uninstalled from the console but all your game data from the game will be deleted.

Does the Nintendo Switch have support for external hard drives?

No, at the time of writing there is no support for external hard drives on the Nintendo Switch, meaning you will need to use a MicroSD card for expansion.

