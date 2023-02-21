 large image

How to play Game Boy Advance games on the Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Almost everyone has heard of at least one Game Boy Advance game, with the portable console making its debut in 2001. You may be wondering if you can revisit these nostalgic titles using your current Nintendo Switch console, and we’re very happy to report that you can – it just comes with a few stipulations. 

You will need to ensure that you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to play these games. In a nutshell, this is a very similar service to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium, giving users access to exclusive content and features for a monthly or yearly subscription. 

Once you have your Nintendo Switch Online account set up, just follow the step-by-step guide below to start playing all your favourite Game Boy Advance games on your Nintendo Switch.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the eShop
  • Scroll to Nintendo Switch Online
  • Find and select Game Boy Advance
  • Tap Free Download
  • Tap Free Download once again

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the eShop

    Turn on your Switch and visit the eShop from the bottom main menu on the home screen.Nintendo eShop on Switch

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll to Nintendo Switch Online

    Scroll down to the Nintendo Switch Online section.Nintendo Switch Online on Switch

  3. Step
    3

    Find and select Game Boy Advance

    Scroll down and select the Game Boy Advance button. Select Game Boy Advance

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Free Download

    Tap the Free Download button to continue. Click on free download

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Free Download one again

    Tap the Free Download button again to complete the process. Once the software is downloaded you can play Game Boy Advance titles, so long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. Tap free download to finish the process

Troubleshooting

Do I need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Game Boy Advance games on my Switch?

Yes, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Game Boy Advance games on your Switch. You will not need an active membership to download the software from the eShop, but you will need an active membership to play.

What Game Boy Advance games are on Switch?

There are a multitude of Game Boy Advance games on Switch, including Mario Kart Super Circuit, WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames!, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

