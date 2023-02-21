How to play Game Boy Advance games on the Nintendo Switch

Almost everyone has heard of at least one Game Boy Advance game, with the portable console making its debut in 2001. You may be wondering if you can revisit these nostalgic titles using your current Nintendo Switch console, and we’re very happy to report that you can – it just comes with a few stipulations.

You will need to ensure that you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to play these games. In a nutshell, this is a very similar service to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium, giving users access to exclusive content and features for a monthly or yearly subscription.

Once you have your Nintendo Switch Online account set up, just follow the step-by-step guide below to start playing all your favourite Game Boy Advance games on your Nintendo Switch.

Step

1 Go to the eShop Turn on your Switch and visit the eShop from the bottom main menu on the home screen. Step

2 Scroll to Nintendo Switch Online Scroll down to the Nintendo Switch Online section. Step

3 Find and select Game Boy Advance Scroll down and select the Game Boy Advance button. Step

4 Tap Free Download Tap the Free Download button to continue. Step

5 Tap Free Download one again Tap the Free Download button again to complete the process. Once the software is downloaded you can play Game Boy Advance titles, so long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.