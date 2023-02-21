How to play Game Boy Advance games on the Nintendo Switch
Almost everyone has heard of at least one Game Boy Advance game, with the portable console making its debut in 2001. You may be wondering if you can revisit these nostalgic titles using your current Nintendo Switch console, and we’re very happy to report that you can – it just comes with a few stipulations.
You will need to ensure that you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to play these games. In a nutshell, this is a very similar service to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium, giving users access to exclusive content and features for a monthly or yearly subscription.
Once you have your Nintendo Switch Online account set up, just follow the step-by-step guide below to start playing all your favourite Game Boy Advance games on your Nintendo Switch.
What you’ll need:
- A Nintendo Switch
- A Nintendo Switch Online membership
The Short Version
- Go to the eShop
- Scroll to Nintendo Switch Online
- Find and select Game Boy Advance
- Tap Free Download
- Tap Free Download once again
Step
1
Go to the eShop
Turn on your Switch and visit the eShop from the bottom main menu on the home screen.
Step
2
Scroll to Nintendo Switch Online
Scroll down to the Nintendo Switch Online section.
Step
3
Find and select Game Boy Advance
Scroll down and select the Game Boy Advance button.
Step
4
Tap Free Download
Tap the Free Download button to continue.
Step
5
Tap Free Download one again
Tap the Free Download button again to complete the process. Once the software is downloaded you can play Game Boy Advance titles, so long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Game Boy Advance games on your Switch. You will not need an active membership to download the software from the eShop, but you will need an active membership to play.
There are a multitude of Game Boy Advance games on Switch, including Mario Kart Super Circuit, WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames!, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.