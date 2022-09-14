 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can connect a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller to an iPhone running on iOS 16.

The new iOS 16 update has bought plenty of new features to the iPhone, with more customisation options available and smarter AI.

Another feature that has been added is the ability to connect a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller to your iPhone, allowing you to play games with one or more Switch controllers. It’s important to note that you can only connect a Joy-Con controller to an iPhone that is running iOS 16 or later, and you won’t be able to connect it to a handset that is running on an earlier operating system.

If you’re interested in seeing how you can connect a Joy-Con controller to your iPhone in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Click the small black button on the Switch controller
  • Open up Settings on your iPhone
  • Click on Bluetooth
  • Click on the Joy-Con controller to connect it

  1. Step
    1

    Click the small black button on the Switch controller

    Disconnect your Switch controllers from your Nintendo Switch and remove the slide on wrist strap if it is still attached. Find the small circular black button on the back of the Switch controller, it sits in the middle of the SL/SR buttons. Click on it and hold it until the Switch controller flashes green back-and-fourth, this shows that it is in pairing mode. The pairing button on Joy Con

  2. Step
    2

    Open up Settings on your iPhone

    Once it is in pairing mode, pick up your iPhone and open the Settings app. Settings button on iPhone iOS

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Bluetooth

    Once in the Settings app, click on the Bluetooth button. It sits near the very top of the screen. The Bluetooth button on iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the Joy-Con controller to connect it

    You should see the Joy-Con controller under Other Devices in the Bluetooth section. It will either show the left or right Joy-Con, depending on which one you choose to pair. You can pair either one or both controllers if you want to.Joy Con controller connection

Troubleshooting

Can I connect Joy-Con controllers to an iPhone that is not running on iOS 16?

No, you can only pair Switch Joy-Con controllers to an iPhone running iOS 16, it will not work on an iPhone running an earlier operating system.

Can I pair a Joy-Con controller to an iPad?

You will be able to pair Joy-Con controllers to an iPad running on iPadOS 16 when it releases, meaning that you can game on a bigger screen.

You might like…

How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
How to make an Emergency SOS call on iPhone

How to make an Emergency SOS call on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to shoot Night Mode on an iPhone

How to shoot Night Mode on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to share your photos with iCloud

How to share your photos with iCloud

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.