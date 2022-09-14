How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16
Here is how you can connect a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller to an iPhone running on iOS 16.
The new iOS 16 update has bought plenty of new features to the iPhone, with more customisation options available and smarter AI.
Another feature that has been added is the ability to connect a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller to your iPhone, allowing you to play games with one or more Switch controllers. It’s important to note that you can only connect a Joy-Con controller to an iPhone that is running iOS 16 or later, and you won’t be able to connect it to a handset that is running on an earlier operating system.
If you’re interested in seeing how you can connect a Joy-Con controller to your iPhone in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone running iOS 16
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller
The Short Version
- Click the small black button on the Switch controller
- Open up Settings on your iPhone
- Click on Bluetooth
- Click on the Joy-Con controller to connect it
Step
1
Click the small black button on the Switch controller
Disconnect your Switch controllers from your Nintendo Switch and remove the slide on wrist strap if it is still attached. Find the small circular black button on the back of the Switch controller, it sits in the middle of the SL/SR buttons. Click on it and hold it until the Switch controller flashes green back-and-fourth, this shows that it is in pairing mode.
Step
2
Open up Settings on your iPhone
Once it is in pairing mode, pick up your iPhone and open the Settings app.
Step
3
Click on Bluetooth
Once in the Settings app, click on the Bluetooth button. It sits near the very top of the screen.
Step
4
Click on the Joy-Con controller to connect it
You should see the Joy-Con controller under Other Devices in the Bluetooth section. It will either show the left or right Joy-Con, depending on which one you choose to pair. You can pair either one or both controllers if you want to.
Troubleshooting
No, you can only pair Switch Joy-Con controllers to an iPhone running iOS 16, it will not work on an iPhone running an earlier operating system.
You will be able to pair Joy-Con controllers to an iPad running on iPadOS 16 when it releases, meaning that you can game on a bigger screen.