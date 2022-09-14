How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

Here is how you can connect a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller to an iPhone running on iOS 16.

The new iOS 16 update has bought plenty of new features to the iPhone, with more customisation options available and smarter AI.

Another feature that has been added is the ability to connect a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller to your iPhone, allowing you to play games with one or more Switch controllers. It’s important to note that you can only connect a Joy-Con controller to an iPhone that is running iOS 16 or later, and you won’t be able to connect it to a handset that is running on an earlier operating system.

If you’re interested in seeing how you can connect a Joy-Con controller to your iPhone in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Click the small black button on the Switch controller

Open up Settings on your iPhone

Click on Bluetooth

Click on the Joy-Con controller to connect it