Nintendo Expansion Pack launched on 26 October 2021 and allows users to access more games than ever before.

In this article, we’re going to explain the add-on service, including its benefits and how much it costs. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

What is Nintendo Expansion Pack?

Nintendo Expansion Pack is an optional add-on upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, providing users access to even more games.

It offers all of the same benefits as Nintendo Switch Online, including the ability to play with friends online over a variety of titles, as well as being able to automatically back up your game data on the Save Data Cloud.

The main benefit of Nintendo Expansion pack is the access to a growing library of playable classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games. This includes games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Sonic the Hedgehog and plenty more.

The Nintendo Expansion Pack also grants access to additional content for some existing Switch games. This includes the 48 remastered courses from the Mario Kart Series with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack.

Anyone who owns Animal Crossing: New Horizons will also have access to Happy Home Paradise, which comes out on 5 November. You will be able to join Lottie and her team at a distant resort, helping her turn the dream vacation homes of your favourite Animal Crossing characters into a reality.

As with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack, Happy Home Paradise can also be purchased separately if you don’t fancy subscribing to the Expansion Pack.

How much is Nintendo Expansion Pack?

If you’re interested in the pricing list for the standard Nintendo Switch Online membership, check out our explainer article. But if you’re curious about how much it costs to join the Nintendo Expansion Pack membership, there are two membership options listed below.

Prices for an Individual Membership (for a single account):

12 months with Expansion Pack: $34.99/£34.99/€39.99

Prices for a Family Membership (up to 8 accounts)

12 months with Expansion Pack: $79.99/£59.99/€69.99

What games are included?

While the game list for Nintendo Switch Online is even more expansive, the Expansion Pack includes games from the N64 and the Sega Mega Drive/Sega Genesis, ideal for anyone who’s after a dose of nostalgia.

Here are all the N64 games that you can play with the Expansion Pack:

Banjo-Kazooie

Dr Mario 64

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Puzzle League

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

And here are all the Sega Mega Drive and Genesis titles that you can play with the Expansion Pack: