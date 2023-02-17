 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to reset a Nintendo Switch console

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re looking to sell your Switch, or just want a clean slate to start over, you will want to know how to reset your console.

While resetting your Nintendo Switch may feel a little scary at first, it is a fantastic way to wipe away any unused games or software that is cluttering up your console. 

You can back up your Switch console before resetting it, as after the reset, everything will be wiped from your device. This includes game progress, screenshots and data, so you will want to make sure that you have saved anything that’s important to you. 

Thankfully, the process of resetting your Switch is a lot easier than you may expect. We’re going to be running through the process in just a few simple steps, so make sure you read on to find out more. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Nintendo Switch (this method works all versions, including the Switch Lite, OLED and regular models)
  • A reliable internet connection

The Short Version 

  • Go to Settings
  • Go down to System
  • Tap Formatting Options
  • Choose Restore Factory Settings
  • Tap Next
  • Tap Next
  • Choose Restore Factory Settings

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Turn on your Switch and go to the Settings button from the main menu on the home screen.
    Home page on Nintendo Switch

  2. Step
    2

    Go down to System

    Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings page and click System. System settings on Nintendo switch

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Formatting Options

    Scroll down to the bottom again and tap on Formatting Options. Click Next to continue

  4. Step
    4

    Choose Restore Factory Settings

    At the bottom of the page, choose the Restore Factory Settings button. Restore Factory Settings

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Next

    We recommend that you read through the terms and conditions so you understand how factory resetting your Switch works. Once you have, click Next to continue. Click Next to continue

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Next

    Your Nintendo Switch will connect to the internet so it can unlink your Nintendo Account or Accounts. Tap Next to continue. Click Next to continue

  7. Step
    7

    Choose Restore Factory Settings

    You will now be given the option of restoring the factory settings on your Switch. Once you are sure, click Restore Factory Settings. Click Restore Factory Settings

Troubleshooting

What happens when you reset a Nintendo Switch?

Everything is wiped once you reset a Nintendo Switch, including memory, software and screenshots. We recommend backing up your Switch before resetting it if you want to save any of your progress or data.

How many times can I reset my Switch?

You can reset your Switch as many times as you need, there is no limit.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.