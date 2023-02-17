How to reset a Nintendo Switch console

If you’re looking to sell your Switch, or just want a clean slate to start over, you will want to know how to reset your console.

While resetting your Nintendo Switch may feel a little scary at first, it is a fantastic way to wipe away any unused games or software that is cluttering up your console.

You can back up your Switch console before resetting it, as after the reset, everything will be wiped from your device. This includes game progress, screenshots and data, so you will want to make sure that you have saved anything that’s important to you.

Thankfully, the process of resetting your Switch is a lot easier than you may expect. We’re going to be running through the process in just a few simple steps, so make sure you read on to find out more.

What you’ll need:

A Nintendo Switch (this method works all versions, including the Switch Lite, OLED and regular models)

A reliable internet connection

The Short Version

Go to Settings

Go down to System

Tap Formatting Options

Choose Restore Factory Settings

Tap Next

Tap Next

Choose Restore Factory Settings

Step

1 Go to Settings Turn on your Switch and go to the Settings button from the main menu on the home screen.

Step

2 Go down to System Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings page and click System. Step

3 Tap Formatting Options Scroll down to the bottom again and tap on Formatting Options. Step

4 Choose Restore Factory Settings At the bottom of the page, choose the Restore Factory Settings button. Step

5 Tap Next We recommend that you read through the terms and conditions so you understand how factory resetting your Switch works. Once you have, click Next to continue. Step

6 Tap Next Your Nintendo Switch will connect to the internet so it can unlink your Nintendo Account or Accounts. Tap Next to continue. Step

7 Choose Restore Factory Settings You will now be given the option of restoring the factory settings on your Switch. Once you are sure, click Restore Factory Settings.