How to delete games on Nintendo Switch
Since the base Nintendo Switch comes with only 32GB of storage, you may find that you run out of space after only playing a couple of games. Thankfully, you always have the option of deleting games that you’re no longer interested in playing, so you have more space to play.
It’s important to note that if you delete the game from your Nintendo Switch then you can still redownload the software, and you also won’t lose your game data files so long as you create an archive of your saved data.
You can also save your game data to a MicroSD card, and we recommend that you check that your game data has been securely saved before deleting the software, to ensure that you don’t lose any progress.
But without wasting any more time, here is how you can delete games from your Nintendo Switch in a few simple steps.
What you’ll need:
- A Nintendo Switch
The Short Version
- Go to Settings
- Go to Data Management
- Click on Software
- Choose the game you want to delete
- Click Delete Software
- Press Delete
Step
1
Go to Settings
Turn on your Nintendo Switch and go to the Settings button from the menu at the bottom of the screen.
Step
2
Go to Data Management
Scroll down and click on Data Management.
Step
3
Click on Software
From the options presented click on Software.
Step
4
Choose the game you want to delete
You will be presented with all the games on your Switch, pick the one you want to delete.
Step
5
Click Delete Software
Click the Delete Software button.
Step
6
Press Delete
You will be given the option of deleting your game or returning back. Make sure you have backed up your game save data on a MicroSD card if necessary. Once that is done and you’re happy, click Delete.
Troubleshooting
No, at the time of writing there is no support for external hard drives on the Nintendo Switch, meaning you will need to use a MicroSD card instead.
The Nintendo Switch comes with 32GB of storage, but if you’re after more, the Nintendo Switch OLED comes with 64GB of storage for even more games.