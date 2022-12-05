How to delete games on Nintendo Switch

Since the base Nintendo Switch comes with only 32GB of storage, you may find that you run out of space after only playing a couple of games. Thankfully, you always have the option of deleting games that you’re no longer interested in playing, so you have more space to play.

It’s important to note that if you delete the game from your Nintendo Switch then you can still redownload the software, and you also won’t lose your game data files so long as you create an archive of your saved data.

You can also save your game data to a MicroSD card, and we recommend that you check that your game data has been securely saved before deleting the software, to ensure that you don’t lose any progress.

But without wasting any more time, here is how you can delete games from your Nintendo Switch in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A Nintendo Switch

The Short Version

Go to Settings Go to Data Management Click on Software Choose the game you want to delete Click Delete Software Press Delete