How to play Game Boy games on a Nintendo Switch

If you’ve ever thought about playing Game Boy games on your Nintendo Switch, here is the step-by-step guide.

Nintendo is known for being one of the most nostalgic gaming companies out there, with many current gamers knowing at least one Nintendo title from their childhood. That’s why we’re going to explain how to play Game Boy games on your Nintendo Switch, in case you want to catch up with some old favourites.

It’s important to note that you will need to make sure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online account to play any Game Boy games on your console. The price of the membership varies from just £3.49/$3.99 per month to £17.99/$19.99 a year, so you can find a plan that works best for you.

Read on to find out how you can play Game Boy games on your Nintendo Switch console in just a few steps.

What you’ll need:

A Nintendo Switch

An active Nintendo Switch Online Membership

The Short Version

Go to the Nintendo eShop

Scroll down to Nintendo Switch Online

Press Game Boy

Press Free Download

Press Free Download again