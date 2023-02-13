 large image

How to play Game Boy games on a Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’ve ever thought about playing Game Boy games on your Nintendo Switch, here is the step-by-step guide.

Nintendo is known for being one of the most nostalgic gaming companies out there, with many current gamers knowing at least one Nintendo title from their childhood. That’s why we’re going to explain how to play Game Boy games on your Nintendo Switch, in case you want to catch up with some old favourites.

It’s important to note that you will need to make sure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online account to play any Game Boy games on your console. The price of the membership varies from just £3.49/$3.99 per month to £17.99/$19.99 a year, so you can find a plan that works best for you.

Read on to find out how you can play Game Boy games on your Nintendo Switch console in just a few steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the Nintendo eShop
  • Scroll down to Nintendo Switch Online
  • Press Game Boy
  • Press Free Download
  • Press Free Download again

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Nintendo eShop

    Turn on your Switch console and visit the Nintendo eShop using your preferred account. Nintendo Online shop

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to Nintendo Switch Online

    From the menu, scroll down to the Nintendo Switch Online option. Nintendo Online content button

  3. Step
    3

    Press Game Boy

    Scroll down all the software listed and download Game Boy. It is under Content for Members Only.Click on GameBoy

  4. Step
    4

    Press Free Download

    Click on the Free Download button to continue.Click Free Download

  5. Step
    5

    Press Free Download again

    Choose and press Free Download again. Once the software is downloaded onto your console you will be able to access and play Game Boy games. It’s important to note that you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to play these games, although you can still download the software itself without the subscription. Click Free Download

Troubleshooting

What is a Nintendo Switch Online membership?

Nintendo Switch Online is essentially the equivalent of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium, a paid subscription service that gives you access to more features than a regular user and various games. Check out our dedicated explainer for a more in-depth look.

