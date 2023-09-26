How to customise the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button

One of the notable design changes introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro was the addition of the Action Button. If you’ve picked up the new phone, here’s how to customise the functionality of the new button.

The Action Button – a feature anyone who has an Apple Watch Ultra will be instantly familiar with – replaces the ringer switch that sat on every single previous iPhone. It can still function as a quick way of silencing the phone but there are plenty of added skills now too.

What pressing the button achieves can be altered, and below we’ll run through how you can change what happens when the Action Button is pressed.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Short Version

Unlock the iPhone 15 Pro

Open Settings

Select Action Button

Swipe through the available options

Press Action Button