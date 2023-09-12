What is the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro?

What is the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button? Apple has made a design change to add significant functionality to its new flagship phone. Here’s how it works.

Along with a swish titanium finish (which will be covered by the vast majority of cases) the iPhone 15 Pro frame has another significant change and a first for the series.

The mute switch, which has always enabled iPhone owners to quickly silence sounds emanating from the phone quickly, has been replaced by a button.

The Action Button sits in the same position above the volume buttons and, as well as replicating the ability to silence incoming notifications, also unlocks plenty of new functionality.

How does the Action Button work?

Pressing the Action Button will replicate the functionality of the mute switch and you’ll also get some satisfying haptic feedback. However, more functionality can be unlocked by pressing the button, allowing you to customise this experience too.

“The all-new Action button replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, offering additional options,” Apple says. “A press-and-hold gesture with fine-tuned haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island ensure the new button launches the intended action.”

What can the Action Button do?

First of all, it can do a lot because of the customisable nature, replicating the functuonality on the Apple Watch Ultra series of smartwatches.

Apple says you can press the Action Button multiple times to change between these modes. So, for example, you can access the camera, or begin a voice memo using the button.

As it’s customisable you can assign certain app-specific features to correspond with the Action Button. You can launch accessibility features, access some of the Shortcuts you’ve set-up, turn on Do Not Disturb, translate text, activate the flashlight and more.

There’s also a near user interface design as you customise the experience, which you can see below. And many of the features, like starting a voice memo, will be reflected via the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 Pro.

This is a developing story…