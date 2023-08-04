How to create text posts on TikTok

TikTok finally has a solution for those of us looking to share text posts without relying on Threads and Twitter (sorry, X).

For years, TikTok has allowed users to share videos, photos and live streams with their followers – and now it’s adding text posts to that list. That means you can finally share your thoughts on the popular social app without worrying about what you look like behind your screen that day.

Keep scrolling to learn how to create a text post on TikTok.

What you’ll need:

A TikTok account

The latest version of the TikTok app

The Short Version

Open TikTok Tap the plus icon to create a post Choose Text Type your text Tap Done Hit Post To Feed