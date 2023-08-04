Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to create text posts on TikTok

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

TikTok finally has a solution for those of us looking to share text posts without relying on Threads and Twitter (sorry, X).

For years, TikTok has allowed users to share videos, photos and live streams with their followers – and now it’s adding text posts to that list. That means you can finally share your thoughts on the popular social app without worrying about what you look like behind your screen that day.

Keep scrolling to learn how to create a text post on TikTok.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

What you’ll need: 

  • A TikTok account 
  • The latest version of the TikTok app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open TikTok
  2. Tap the plus icon to create a post
  3. Choose Text
  4. Type your text
  5. Tap Done
  6. Hit Post To Feed

How to create text posts on TikTok

  1. Step
    1

    Open TikTok

    You’ll need the latest version of the TikTok app to create text posts. How to create text posts on TikTok

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the plus icon

    This is the same icon you use to create any type of post, including photos and videos. How to create text posts on TikTok

  3. Step
    3

    Choose Text

    This should be to the right of the default photo setting. How to create text posts on TikTok

  4. Step
    4

    Type your text

    You can also change the font, colour and size at this stage. How to create text posts on TikTok

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Done

    This option is in the top right corner. How to create text posts on TikTok

  6. Step
    6

    Hit Post To Feed

    Or select Your Story to share the text post to your story. How to create text posts on TikTok

Troubleshooting

Can you customise a text post on TikTok?

TikTok users can customise the font, colour and size of their text posts, along with the background colour and sound. You can even add stickers to make your post stand out.

Can you Duet a text post on TikTok?

Yes, TikTok users can Duet a text post the same way they can any other post. The only requirement is that the original creator allow permission for Duets.

You might like…

How to set up Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to set up Personal Voice on iOS 17

Max Parker 15 hours ago
How to delete a Facebook account

How to delete a Facebook account

Hannah Davies 15 hours ago
How to reset an Amazon Fire tablet

How to reset an Amazon Fire tablet

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
How to blur the background in Zoom

How to blur the background in Zoom

Adam Speight 4 days ago
How to extend an image in Photoshop

How to extend an image in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
How to sign up to the PS5 beta

How to sign up to the PS5 beta

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.