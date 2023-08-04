How to create text posts on TikTok
TikTok finally has a solution for those of us looking to share text posts without relying on Threads and Twitter (sorry, X).
For years, TikTok has allowed users to share videos, photos and live streams with their followers – and now it’s adding text posts to that list. That means you can finally share your thoughts on the popular social app without worrying about what you look like behind your screen that day.
Keep scrolling to learn how to create a text post on TikTok.
What you’ll need:
- A TikTok account
- The latest version of the TikTok app
The Short Version
- Open TikTok
- Tap the plus icon to create a post
- Choose Text
- Type your text
- Tap Done
- Hit Post To Feed
How to create text posts on TikTok
Step
1
Open TikTok
You’ll need the latest version of the TikTok app to create text posts.
Step
2
Tap the plus icon
This is the same icon you use to create any type of post, including photos and videos.
Step
3
Choose Text
This should be to the right of the default photo setting.
Step
4
Type your text
You can also change the font, colour and size at this stage.
Step
5
Tap Done
This option is in the top right corner.
Step
6
Hit Post To Feed
Or select Your Story to share the text post to your story.
Troubleshooting
TikTok users can customise the font, colour and size of their text posts, along with the background colour and sound. You can even add stickers to make your post stand out.
Yes, TikTok users can Duet a text post the same way they can any other post. The only requirement is that the original creator allow permission for Duets.