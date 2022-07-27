How to check your heart rate on an Apple Watch

Here is the easiest way to check your heart rate on the Apple Watch.

Anyone that owns an Apple Watch is likely familiar with the various health features that are included, from tracking your steps each day to measuring your blood oxygen levels.

Another great feature is the heart rate monitor, which keeps an eye on your heart rate throughout the day, with the option to notify you if it gets too high during inactivity.

If you’re looking to check your heart rate using your Apple Watch, make sure that you keep reading, as we will be explaining the process in just a few simple steps.

What we used

The Short Version

Open your Apple Watch

Click on the Heart Rate App

Check your heart rate

Step

1 Open your Apple Watch Unlock and open your Apple Watch to start the process. Step

2 Click on the Heart Rate App Find and click on the Heart Rate App. It is red and has a white heart in the middle. Step

3 Check your heart rate Once in the Heart Rate App, check your heart rate. It will give you a reading of your current heart rate and it may tell you what your previous heart rate was too. Mine is showing my heart rate from eight minutes ago, as well as my current heart rate.