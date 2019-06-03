At its 2019’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced a new OS update for Apple Watch. Here we’ve picked out the best new WatchOS 6 features.

Tim Cook promised on stage that these new features will make the Apple Watch “an even more indispensable part of your daily life” — but is that just hype, or is there reason to be excited? Here’s the full breakdown of changes.

1. New Watch Faces

The latest operating system brings many more new watch faces, making your watch far more customisable. Examples shown on stage include California, which has a classic, traditional look; Gradient, a smooth two-toned minimalist design; and Solar, which shows an animation of the Earth’s movement around the Sun.

2. Voice Memos

Now with just the press of a new complication on the watch face, you can record voice memos by speaking straight to your wrist. This should make on-the-go organisation a whole lot more straightforward. You can also use the recording tech to send voice messages (such as nagging your children, if the Keynote example is anything to go by).

3. Calculator

There’s a new calculator app accessible directly on your Apple Watch. Well overdue but not particularly exciting, you may think. However one particularly handy feature was highlighted — it allows you to immediately calculate tips and bill splitting fairly among your mates. Anything that spares you from torturous mental arithmetic after an evening out must be a good idea.

4. Cycle Tracking

A new mode for women’s health named Cycle Tracking (attached to the existing Health app). This allows women to record details of their menstrual cycle, and can indicate fertile windows for more informed family planning. Helpfully, it will also be fully available on iPhone too, so you don’t require an Apple Watch to access these new features.

5. Audiobooks

A new app for audiobooks makes its way onto Watch OS, and you won’t need your iPhone to run it. You can play it directly from your wrist to your Bluetooth headphones (AirPods, presumably), so that you can listen to a racy story on your run even when you don’t have your iPhone to hand.

6. App Store

Now you will be able to access the App Store directly from your Apple Watch, downloading, purchasing and installing apps without any need to use your iPhone. Not only will it be easier to access useful apps, but it also means that apps can be run fully on the watch, which is a great opportunity for developers to design more bespoke apps for wearables.

7. Activity Trends

Smarter analysis of your physical activity will compare 9 key metrics based on your recent activity. It tracks progress by comparing your activity from the last 90 days to the last 365 days, presenting you with a more in-depth, long-term view of your physical fitness.

8. Hearing Health

As part of the expanded focus on health (beyond mere heart-rate tracking), your watch can now inform you if you’re listening to music too loudly, or if you’re in a noisy environment that could damage your hearing long-term. Sadly, some Apple fans at the event missed this announcement, as they had their AirPods in.

9. Streaming Audio

In another move towards independence from the iPhone, apps can now directly stream audio from your Apple Watch. We’re looking forward to seeing how app developers take advantage of this latest tweak to the Apple ecosystem.

10. Taptic Chimes

Now your Watch can buzz and make a sound (such as birdsong) on the hour. But frankly, this feature sounds more annoying than helpful. All I’m saying is, be prepared to face down even more misanthropic stares at 8am on your morning commute if you choose to broadcast birdsong from your watch.