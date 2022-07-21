How to measure your blood oxygen on an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has become an exceptional health tool, packing numerous features to help keep an eye on everything from your heart rate to sleep.

One of the newer health features added to recent Apple Watches is the ability to measure your Blood Oxygen level and in this guide we’ll show you how to do it.

Before we start it’s worth noting this feature is only available on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7, so if you have an older Apple Watch or an Apple Watch SE then you’re out of luck.

What you’ll need:

An Apple Watch Series 6 or Series 7 (we used the Series 7 for this guide)

The Short Version

Open the app list on your Apple Watch

Find and open the Blood Oxygen app

Start the test

Note the result