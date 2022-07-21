How to measure your blood oxygen on an Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has become an exceptional health tool, packing numerous features to help keep an eye on everything from your heart rate to sleep.
One of the newer health features added to recent Apple Watches is the ability to measure your Blood Oxygen level and in this guide we’ll show you how to do it.
Before we start it’s worth noting this feature is only available on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7, so if you have an older Apple Watch or an Apple Watch SE then you’re out of luck.
What you’ll need:
- An Apple Watch Series 6 or Series 7 (we used the Series 7 for this guide)
The Short Version
- Open the app list on your Apple Watch
- Find and open the Blood Oxygen app
- Start the test
- Note the result
Step
1
Open up the list of apps on your Apple Watch
With your Apple Watch on your wrist open up the list of installed apps by pressing the Digital Crown on the side of the watch.
Step
2
Scroll down to the Blood Oxygen app
Swipe down the list of apps until you find the one called Blood Oxygen. Tap the app to open it up.
Step
3
Hit Start and keep still
Once the app is open, hit the big Start button while ensuring your wrist is still and the Apple Watch is as close to your skin as possible.
Step
4
Wait 15 seconds
The app takes 15 seconds to gather a reading and you’ll see a countdown on the display of the watch. Remember to keep still for the duration.
Step
5
Take note of your results
Once the countdown has finished your result will appear as a percentage on the screen. You can now either leave the app or conduct the test again.
Troubleshooting
If you have followed the above instructions and received a Measurement Unsuccessful message then make sure your Apple Watch is as close to the skin as possible and you’re staying as still as possible throughout the whole 15 seconds.
The oxygenation of your blood is vitally important because it allows your cells to create energy through respiration, with it can then power all of your essential bodily functions. The NHS advises that you should ask for medical help if your SpO2 number stays at 92% or less.