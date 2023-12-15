How to check the battery health of a MacBook

The battery inside your MacBook won’t last forever and as you use it for an extended period its health and maximum charge capacity will deteriorate.

It is possible to get a quick look at the health of the battery in a MacBook by navigating to the Battery Health section of System Settings inside macOS.

Below we will lay out the steps so you can quickly gauge what condition the battery is in. This feature was introduced with macOS Catalina, however the steps below are taken from a machine running macOS Sonoma.

What you’ll need:

A MacBook running macOS Catalina or newer

The Short Version

Log in to the MacBook

Open up System Settings

Select Battery

Click the ‘i’ symbol