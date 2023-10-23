Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to add a web app to your dock on MacOS Sonoma

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

MacOS Sonoma finally dropped in September and there’s a few new features to explore. You’re able to add websites to your dock as if they are an app all of their own. Here’s how to do it.

The latest version of MacOS Sonoma has landed and its worth getting your device updated if you’ve got a compatible model. One of the most interesting new feature is one we’ve seen on the Windows side of things for quite a while now.

In MacOS Sonoma, you can add a website to your dock, as if it was an app. This gives you quick access to a website you regularly visit. This is how you can get it done.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

  1. Open your chosen website in Safari
  2. Select File
  3. Click Add to Dock
  4. Then, click Add
Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

  1. Step
    1

    Open your chosen website in Safari

    Begin the process by opening up Safari in MacOS Sonoma.Open Safari

  2. Step
    2

    Select File

    In the top left corner of your window, click File.Click File

  3. Step
    3

    Click Add to Dock

    A drop down menu will appear. Select Add to Dock.Click Add to Dock

  4. Step
    4

    Then, click Add

    Click Add in the pop-up window and your app will now be in the dock. You can also change the name and exact website address in this window, if you’d like.Select Add

You might like…

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone

How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
How to make an AI Wallpaper on Android

How to make an AI Wallpaper on Android

Max Parker 11 hours ago
How to set up Face Unlock on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

How to set up Face Unlock on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Max Parker 12 hours ago
How to cancel NOW

How to cancel NOW

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.