How to add a web app to your dock on MacOS Sonoma
MacOS Sonoma finally dropped in September and there’s a few new features to explore. You’re able to add websites to your dock as if they are an app all of their own. Here’s how to do it.
The latest version of MacOS Sonoma has landed and its worth getting your device updated if you’ve got a compatible model. One of the most interesting new feature is one we’ve seen on the Windows side of things for quite a while now.
In MacOS Sonoma, you can add a website to your dock, as if it was an app. This gives you quick access to a website you regularly visit. This is how you can get it done.
What you’ll need:
- MacOS Sonoma
- A compatible Mac device
The Short Version
- Open your chosen website in Safari
- Select File
- Click Add to Dock
- Then, click Add
Apple Music
Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!
- Apple
- Get 1 month free
- £10.99 p/m
Step
1
Open your chosen website in Safari
Begin the process by opening up Safari in MacOS Sonoma.
Step
2
Select File
In the top left corner of your window, click File.
Step
3
Click Add to Dock
A drop down menu will appear. Select Add to Dock.
Step
4
Then, click Add
Click Add in the pop-up window and your app will now be in the dock. You can also change the name and exact website address in this window, if you’d like.