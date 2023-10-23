How to add a web app to your dock on MacOS Sonoma

MacOS Sonoma finally dropped in September and there’s a few new features to explore. You’re able to add websites to your dock as if they are an app all of their own. Here’s how to do it.

The latest version of MacOS Sonoma has landed and its worth getting your device updated if you’ve got a compatible model. One of the most interesting new feature is one we’ve seen on the Windows side of things for quite a while now.

In MacOS Sonoma, you can add a website to your dock, as if it was an app. This gives you quick access to a website you regularly visit. This is how you can get it done.

What you’ll need:

MacOS Sonoma

A compatible Mac device

The Short Version

Open your chosen website in Safari Select File Click Add to Dock Then, click Add

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up