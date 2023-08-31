Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check for updates on Steam

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If you want to keep track of which games in your Steam library are getting appropriate updates, it may be worth changing your settings.

Steam is known for its notorious updates, and it’s no different when it comes to the games on the platform. 

If you want to keep track of all the games you need to update then it may be worthwhile looking into the game’s settings, to ensure that each game is getting the appropriate updates. 

Keep reading our thorough step-by-step guide to find out how you can customise your game’s update to ensure that everything is running smoothly. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Steam account
  • A laptop, desktop or Steam Deck that can run Steam

The Short Version 

  • Open Steam
  • Go to your Library
  • Right-click on your game of choice
  • Go to Properties
  • Click on Updates
  • Click on Automatic Updates
  • Select how you want to update your game
  1. Step
    1

    Open Steam

    Open the Steam app on your laptop, desktop or Steam Deck. It can be downloaded for free on both Windows and Mac systems. Open the Steam app

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Library

    From the menu at the top of the screen, click on Library. Go to your library

  3. Step
    3

    Right-click on your game of choice

    From the games selection listed on the left-hand side of the screen, right-click on the game you want to check on. Select a game

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Properties

    From the drop-down menu presented, click on Properties. Click on properties

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Updates

    From the new menu that is presented, go to the menu on the left-hand side of the screen and click on Updates. Go to updates

  6. Step
    6

    Click on Automatic Updates

    Go to the header called Automatic Updates and click on the box just below it. Click on Automatic Updates

  7. Step
    7

    Select how you want to update your game

    Select how you want to update your game from the three options presented. You can choose to always keep this game updated, only update the game once it has been launched or have it as a high-priority title, meaning that it will be updated before any other game. Select the way you want to update

Troubleshooting

Can I set my games to update automatically?

Yes, you can set games on Steam to update once you launch them and even set certain games as priority, allowing them to be updated before any other title.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

