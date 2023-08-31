How to check for updates on Steam

If you want to keep track of which games in your Steam library are getting appropriate updates, it may be worth changing your settings.

Steam is known for its notorious updates, and it’s no different when it comes to the games on the platform.

If you want to keep track of all the games you need to update then it may be worthwhile looking into the game’s settings, to ensure that each game is getting the appropriate updates.

Keep reading our thorough step-by-step guide to find out how you can customise your game’s update to ensure that everything is running smoothly.

What you’ll need:

A Steam account

A laptop, desktop or Steam Deck that can run Steam

The Short Version

Open Steam

Go to your Library

Right-click on your game of choice

Go to Properties

Click on Updates

Click on Automatic Updates

Select how you want to update your game

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can currently be grabbed on a generous Three contract for a low monthly fee. Affordable Mobiles

30GB of data

£24/month, no upfront cost View Deal

Step

1 Open Steam Open the Steam app on your laptop, desktop or Steam Deck. It can be downloaded for free on both Windows and Mac systems. Step

2 Go to your Library From the menu at the top of the screen, click on Library. Step

3 Right-click on your game of choice From the games selection listed on the left-hand side of the screen, right-click on the game you want to check on. Step

4 Go to Properties From the drop-down menu presented, click on Properties. Step

5 From the new menu that is presented, go to the menu on the left-hand side of the screen and click on Updates. Step

6 Go to the header called Automatic Updates and click on the box just below it. Step

7 Select how you want to update your game from the three options presented. You can choose to always keep this game updated, only update the game once it has been launched or have it as a high-priority title, meaning that it will be updated before any other game.