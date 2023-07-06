How to change your profile picture on Threads

Meta has developed yet another social media platform, Threads, that is linked to your Instagram account.

Threads is a new social media platform developed by Meta that launched on the 6th July 2023. If you’re interested in creating a new social media presence and don’t know where to start, don’t worry, as we’re going to be running you through the basics.

Keep reading to find out how you can change your profile picture in Threads and check out our dedicated Threads explainer to learn more about the new platform.

What you’ll need:

An Instagram account

A Threads account

Step

1 Open Threads Open the Threads app. It is available to download in select regions from both the App Store and Play Store. Step

2 Go to your Profile From the menu at the bottom of the screen, go to the Profile section. It’s the icon that looks like a person. Step

3 Tap Edit Profile Go to the button called Edit Profile on your account. Step

4 Tap on your picture Select your profile picture from this new menu. If you haven’t added a profile picture yet, it looks like a person with a plus icon next to it. Step

5 Choose where you want to import your picture from If you want your Threads account profile picture to match your Instagram profile picture, click import from Instagram. If you want to choose a completely new picture, click on select from your library. Step

6 Tap a new profile picture Select a new profile picture from the library on your phone. Step

7 Tap Choose Once you have picked a new profile picture and cropped it to a size you are happy with, tap Choose. Step

8 Tap Done When you are happy with the changes made to your profile, tap Done to save your new profile picture.