How to change your profile picture on Threads

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Meta has developed yet another social media platform, Threads, that is linked to your Instagram account.

Threads is a new social media platform developed by Meta that launched on the 6th July 2023. If you’re interested in creating a new social media presence and don’t know where to start, don’t worry, as we’re going to be running you through the basics. 

Keep reading to find out how you can change your profile picture in Threads and check out our dedicated Threads explainer to learn more about the new platform.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Instagram account
  • A Threads account

The Short Version 

  • Open Threads
  • Go to your Profile
  • Tap Edit Profile
  • Tap on your picture
  • Choose where you want to import the picture from
  • Tap a new profile picture
  • Tap Choose
  • Tap Done

  1. Step
    1

    Open Threads

    Open the Threads app. It is available to download in select regions from both the App Store and Play Store. Open the Threads app

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Profile

    From the menu at the bottom of the screen, go to the Profile section. It’s the icon that looks like a person.Go to your Profile

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Edit Profile

    Go to the button called Edit Profile on your account. Click on Edit Profile

  4. Step
    4

    Tap on your picture

    Select your profile picture from this new menu. If you haven’t added a profile picture yet, it looks like a person with a plus icon next to it. Click on your picture

  5. Step
    5

    Choose where you want to import your picture from

    If you want your Threads account profile picture to match your Instagram profile picture, click import from Instagram. If you want to choose a completely new picture, click on select from your library. Choose where to get pictures

  6. Step
    6

    Tap a new profile picture

    Select a new profile picture from the library on your phone. Select an image

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Choose

    Once you have picked a new profile picture and cropped it to a size you are happy with, tap Choose. Tap on Choose

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Done

    When you are happy with the changes made to your profile, tap Done to save your new profile picture. Click Done

Troubleshooting

Do I need an Instagram account to use Threads?

Yes, you will need an existing Instagram account to make a Threads account.

How is Threads different to Twitter?

Threads has a few differences compared to Twitter. If you want to learn more, check out our Threads vs Twitter article for more information.

