How to change your Apple Watch strap

Here is how you can change the wrist strap on an Apple Watch.

Apple released a batch of new Watches during its Far Out event, including the latest Apple Watch Series 8, as well as the more affordable Apple Watch SE 2 and the durable and rugged Apple Watch Ultra.

While Apple Watches offer a plethora of features, they also come with the option of customisable wrist straps, so you can better match your Watch to your personality.

If you’re interested in finding out how you can replace and change up your Apple Watch wrist strap, keep reading, as we’re going to explain it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

We used an Apple Watch 6, but you can use any Apple Watch and combination of wrist straps that you want

The Short Version

Take off your Apple Watch

Flip the Watch over

Hold down on the small black button while pulling the strap off

Do the same on the other side

Flip the Watch over

Slide the new strap in on one side

Slide the other strap in

Put on your Watch