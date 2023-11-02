How to cancel PlayStation Plus

We live in a world of subscription services in 2023 and, while PlayStation Plus has plenty of benefits, you may have decided it’s one you now need to go without. Here’s how to cancel it.

PlayStation Plus offers a combination of simple access to online gaming a games library to explore and some game streaming to dabble in as well. The rates recently increased, with Essential, Extra and Premium all getting a bump up in cost. As such, you might think it’s time to ditch the service.

You can cancel PlayStation Plus directly from your console and we’ll give you direction on that in the Troubleshooting section at the end of this article but the focus of this guide will be cancelling using the web. Let’s dive in.

What you’ll need:

A PlayStation Plus subscription

A PC/Mac with an internet connection

The Short Version

Open a web browser Go to PlayStation.com and click Sign In Sign in to your account Open Account Settings Select Subscriptions Click Cancel Subscription

Step

1 Open a web browser From your home screen, select a web browser. Step

2 Go to PlayStation.com and click Sign In In your web browser, go to PlayStation.com and then select Sign In towards the top right corner. Step

3 Sign in to your account You’ll be taken to the sign-in page where you can then log into your account. Step

4 Open Account Settings Click your profile icon at the top right and a dropdown menu will appear. Select Account Settings. Step

5 Select Subscriptions You’ll be taken to your Account Settings page. From the left side, click Subscriptions. Step

6 Click Cancel Subscription If you have an active description, you’ll then be shown this page but with the option to click Cancel Subscription.