PlayStation Plus prices are increasing, so lock in your rate for another year now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced it is increasing the price of its PlayStation Plus online subscription for gamers who prefer to pay annually.

In a blog post announcing September’s free games (Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition and Generation Zero), the gaming said announced it is raising the fee for 12-month PS Plus Essential, Plus and Premium memberships in the UK and beyond.

While the 1-month and 3-month memberships will remain the same, Sony’s annual price hike essentially lessens the savings for users who wish to pay for a year upfront.

In the UK, PS Plus Essential, Plus and Premium annual memberships are going up by £10, £16, and £20 respectively.

The new prices are as follows:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription
79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription
134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription
159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

There are a couple of saving graces for gamers already locked into an annual subscription. First of all, the price increase won’t take effect until the next renewal date.

There is also be a way to lock yourself in for another year at the same price if you act by September 6, when any “upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time” will reflect the new price. A PS Plus Premium annual subscriber sent this screenshot confirming the ability to buy again their current plan again.

PS Plus buy again 12 months

“For current 12-month subscribers, this price increase will not take effect until your next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6,” Sony writes. “However, any membership changes you make on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time, will update your plan reflecting the new prices.”

We have contacted PlayStation to ensure that is indeed the case.

